HKBN Appoints Dr Denis Yip as President and Group Chief Operating Officer

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1310) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr Denis Yip as President and Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. He will lead the Group's overall operations, driving innovation to benefit HKBN's customers and shareholders.

Dr Denis Yip, HKBN President and Group Chief Operating Officer will lead the Group to drive innovation, delivering enhanced value to customers and shareholders, and propelling the business towards rapid growth.

Dr Yip has over 30 years of worldwide leadership experience across public and private sectors, possessing extensive business management experience and international exposure. During his career, he has worked in Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, San Francisco, Shanghai and Tokyo, and served various senior positions in multiple large enterprises, such as Global Vice President, General Manager of the Asia Pacific Storage Division of IBM, Global Senior Vice-president and President, Greater China of EMC Corporation, CEO/President and Director of the Digital China Holdings Company and the Fujian Start Group. Dr Yip was appointed as the Commissioner for Belt and Road of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and subsequently served as the CEO of the Hong Kong Applied Science & Technology Research Institute (ASTRI).

Dr Yip graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, an MBA from Golden Gate University, and a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Management and Technology.

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner, Executive Vice-chairman and Group CEO, said, "Denis' rich, dynamic background and stellar leadership in innovation are game-changers for us. His capabilities are crucial as we continue to drive for growth and long-term sustainable profitability. I look forward to working closely with him to focus on customer-centric innovation and operational efficiency."

Dr Denis Yip expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, "I am thrilled to be part of HKBN and eager to collaborate with our exceptional Talents in this hyper-competitive industry. Leveraging my substantial experience in technology innovation, my goal is to make a meaningful impact, spur growth, and spearhead further business growth."

To learn more about Dr Denis Yip, please visit here.

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.57 million residential homes and more than 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/.

SOURCE HKBN Ltd.