HKBN Appoints Dr Gabriel Leung as Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1310) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr Gabriel Shing-Koon Leung as Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Solutions. Dr Leung will lead the Group's Enterprise Solutions strategy, enhancing its competitive advantage to accelerate business development in Hong Kong and mainland China. This appointment will further reinforce the Group's position as a leading telecom and ICT Powerhouse in the region.

Dr Leung boasts over 30 years of leadership experience within the ICT sector. As Vice Chairman of the Communications Association of Hong Kong, he has extensive management experience and insights in providing high-quality telecommunications infrastructure and high-performance network services, earning recognition among industry peers for his expertise. He previously served as Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he dedicated himself to advancing the local ICT landscape and nurturing tech talent.

Dr Leung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Birmingham, UK, and a Doctor of Business Administration degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also a Fellow of the Hong Kong Computer Society. Dr Leung is actively involved in industry and community service, playing a vital role as a member of the Research Project Assessment Panel for the Innovation and Technology Fund of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Additionally, he serves as Vice President and Council Member of the Hong Kong Computer Society, and Vice Chairman of the Communications Association of Hong Kong.

Under Dr Leung's leadership, HKBN will leverage cutting-edge digital solutions and the latest advancements in system integration to help enterprise customer become smarter and more efficient, empowering companies throughout Hong Kong and mainland China to reach new heights of competitiveness in an ever-evolving market environment.

Dr Denis Yip, HKBN President and Group Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Gabriel's professional background and innovative mindset will inject new vitality into HKBN's development. His deep understanding of digital technology trends will help us effectively navigate future opportunities and challenges, while his exceptional leadership will play a crucial role in enhancing our operational efficiency and market expansion."

Expressing his excitement, Dr Leung remarked, "I am thrilled to be a part of HKBN and work alongside our talented team in this dynamic market. Drawing on my experiences in technology innovation, my goal is to support businesses across Hong Kong and the wider region in accelerating digital transformation, achieving competitive edges, creating value for HKBN, driving growth, and steering our business towards unprecedented success."

To learn more about Dr Leung, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/en/our-story/management-committee.

