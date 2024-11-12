HKBNES Partners with Mainland China's Leading Disaster Recovery Vendor Information2 Software to Transform Enterprise Customer Resilience

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES) has reached a partnership agreement with Information2 Software, becoming its first general distributor in Hong Kong. This breakthrough collaboration will enhance human resources efficiency, significantly improving HKBNES's pre-sales consulting and post-sales support capabilities and resources for end-users, businesses, institutions, and other distributors in the region interested in adopting Information2 Software's range of products.

As compliance requirements and operational environments continually evolve, businesses of all sizes must increasingly deal with the challenges of managing and updating their existing IT applications. According to a recent study of Forrester Consulting, a marketing research firm, multi-cloud implementation continues to increase among enterprises[1],a trend that highlights how companies are prioritizing resilience to avoid vendor lock-in and to enhance compliance capabilities.

As one of the major market leaders, Information2 Software offers over 30 products, covering specializations such as database backup, data replication, synchronization, migration, and security protection. According to another market research firm, IDC, Information2 Software ranked among the top among mainland China professional disaster recovery software providers with a market share of 10.7% in the first half of 2024[2], as the company's diverse solutions empower users from all sectors to break down information silos and achieve data interoperability, thus supporting the development of the digital economy.

Dr Denis Yip, HKBN President and Group Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Through this breakthrough collaboration with Information2 Software, we are introducing industry-leading data backup and disaster recovery technologies, further strengthening HKBNES's powerful support capabilities in the local market. Our partnership will provide enterprise customers with data protection, real-time data migration, database synchronization, and copy data management, helping to enhance their operational resilience and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market environment. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and expand our services, working with the industry to create greater possibilities for the digital economy."

Justin Hu, CEO and General Manager of Information2 Software, stated "Information2 Software not only solidifies our position in the local market but is also actively expanding into international markets, further strengthening our role in global data replication and protection. Leveraging our outstanding technological capabilities and deep industry experience, Information2 Software is a leader in delivering diverse, multi-level data protection and management solutions for overseas government agencies, financial services, telecommunications, energy, and automotive sectors. We are excited to collaborate with HKBNES, which will further bring diversified data management solutions to an extensive range of enterprise customers."

[1] Forrester Consulting. (2024). Business success scale: Cloud infrastructure and security best practices to gain competitive advantage. HashiCorp. Retrieved from https://www.datocms-assets.com/2885/1719373669-hashicorp-tlp.pdf [2] International Data Corporation (IDC). (2024). 中国数据备份与恢复系统市场（DR&P）季度跟踪报告，2024 [China Data Backup and Recovery Systems Market (DR&P) Quarterly Tracking Report, 2024]. Retrieved from https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prCHC52705824

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.6 million residential homes and more than 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN. As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, and more. For more information about HKBNES, please visit www.hkbnes.com/.

About Information2 Software

Information2 Software Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Information2 Software Inc. established in Hong Kong. As a basic software company focusing on data replication, Information2 Software is committed to the development and promotion of dynamic file b yte-level replication, database semantic-level replication, volume layer block -level replication and other information technology. Its products are widely used in DR, data protection, cloud data management, big data and other fields to help various users break through data restrictions, achieve data interconnection and interoperability, and support the development of digital economy. Information2 Software was listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2023.

