HKBNES Redefines Networking With Aegis Intelligence

Market-first AI-Powered Network Monitoring Solution in HK

HONG KONG , Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES), a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider and division of HKBN Group, is excited to unveil Aegis Intelligence, a cutting-edge upgrade to its proprietary AegisInsight network performance monitoring platform. With the integration of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), Aegis Intelligence offers in-depth analysis that encompass crucial diagnostics and actionable advice. Further expanding on the platform's industry-leading real-time network visibility and monitoring capabilities, this Gen AI assistant summarises historical data trends and provides proactive network management insights which can serve as cornerstones for companies to strategically improve their network infrastructure planning, as well as transform their posture to one of pre-emptive prevention of current and future network challenges.

HKBNES launches Hong Kong’s first AI-powered network monitoring solution, Aegis Intelligence to help customers improve network infrastructure and prevent network issues. From left: Martin Ip, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Sales Engineering, Enterprise Solutions; and Jackal Chau, HKBN Co-Owner & Senior Vice President – Solutions and Service Delivery, Enterprise Solutions Aegis Intelligence uses Gen AI to generate detailed analysis reports and provide customers with improvement advice based on critical key indicators.

Backed by decades of experience in building and operating HKBN's multi-billion dollar city-wide network, HKBNES has brought in its proprietary AI with this wealth of network knowledge and seamlessly integrated it into Aegis Intelligence to help businesses redefine their networks through data-driven decision-making. The AI-generated weekly reports will include recommendations that expedite issue resolution, minimizing the manpower required and allowing resources to be better directed towards network monitoring and strategic planning initiatives.

Martin Ip, HKBN Co-Owner, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Sales Engineering, Enterprise Solutions said, "As pioneers in ICT solutions, we always look to go beyond conventional connectivity and provide enterprise customers with an innovative total solution that encompasses powerful functionalities like cutting-edge network performance visibility and advanced AI. In today's digital age, where the stability, security and agility of network infrastructure are pivotal to business operations, we stand firm in our commitment to enhancing user experiences and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity."

Jackal Chau, HKBN Co-Owner & Senior Vice President – Solutions and Service Delivery, Enterprise Solutions shared, "AegisInsight is currently powering the needs of over a thousand companies and organizations, including notably one of Hong Kong's largest NGOs and a prestigious luxury hotel. Our solution has delivered unprecedented visibility and management of their networks, spanning from internet usage to Wi-Fi end-user experiences. With the introduction of our Gen AI-equipped Aegis Intelligence, we can more swiftly evaluate bandwidth allocations and performance issues, and make precise adjustments in real-time to optimize network traffic flows. Through reducing latency and proactive troubleshooting, we enhance service quality continuity for our customers and have made it easier to prevent potential recurrence."

The award-winning AegisInsight is designed to cater to the diverse needs of various industries. This unified platform offers seamless visibility into network status, real-time insights, and customisable features through a user-friendly dashboard. It empowers enterprises with effortless tracking of essential network parameters, including connection availability, bandwidth utilisation, equipment resources, and overall network performance. Together with HKBNES's extensive and reliable fibre broadband, businesses will be served with optimal network performance and uninterrupted connectivity.

For more information about Aegis Intelligence, please visit Aegis Intelligence | HKBN Enterprise Solutions (hkbnes.net).

Click here to read the AI-generated sample report

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.57 million residential homes and more than 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2024 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310). For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group. As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. With a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT • Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/web/en/.

