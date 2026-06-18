HKCGI Champions Future-ready Governance at ACRU 2026

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute's flagship annual conference addressed upcoming regulatory changes and the expanding scope of governance amidst rapid technological change. It provided attendees with actionable insights, equipping them to navigate the complexities of today's business environment with confidence.

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) successfully held its 27th Annual Corporate and Regulatory Update (ACRU) on Friday, 12 June 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

For nearly three decades, ACRU has been the trusted platform for governance professionals, company directors, senior executives, market practitioners and industry leaders to gain annual updates and insights into regulatory and market developments. This year's conference attracted over 2,500 attendees in-person and online, further cementing its position as a cornerstone in Hong Kong's governance calendar.

Mr Tom Chau FCG HKFCG(PE), HKCGI President and Partner at Haiwen & Partners LLP, spoke to the longevity of the conference in his opening address: "The engagement we continue to see year after year affirms the importance of this conference in shaping the future of governance in our region. I hope today's sessions empower participants to navigate today's dynamic governance landscape and proactively shape governance for tomorrow."

The conference featured an exceptional line-up of regulatory and government bodies speaking on a range of pressing governance topics including board-level IT security governance, competitiveness reviews, sponsors' conduct, company re-domiciliation and tax initiatives.

For those who missed ACRU, HKCGI continues to provide recordings and training programmes through its Director Training Package (DTP). Launched in 2025, this comprehensive package is designed to support both new and experienced directors in fulfilling HKEX's mandatory training requirements. Now featuring over 100 expert-led, trilingual programmes, the DTP ensures that governance professionals are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Learn more about ACRU 2026 | Explore the Director Training Package

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 77 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members, graduates and students. As one of CGI's fastest-growing divisions, HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

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SOURCE The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute