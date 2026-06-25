HKCGI Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications, is pleased to announce a new senior appointment:

Effective 1 July 2026, Alana Lam will be appointed Chief Executive of HKCGI.

Ms Lam will take up the baton from Ellie Pang FCG HKFCG(PE), current Chief Executive, who will step down with effect from 1 July 2026.

Ms Lam brings with her a wealth of corporate governance expertise and extensive experience engaging boards, regulators and diverse stakeholder groups across Hong Kong and Asia Pacific. She has held progressively senior in-house positions, including her most recent role as Head of Legal and Company Secretary at an HKEX-listed company, where she acted as a strategic business partner to the CEO and senior leadership team.

Speaking on the appointment, Ms Lam said: "I am honoured to be appointed Chief Executive of HKCGI. I look forward to working with the Council, the Secretariat, our members, students and stakeholders to advance HKCGI's mission in promoting the highest standards of governance."

Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG(PE), President of HKCGI, said, "I am delighted to welcome Alana as our new Chief Executive, and look forward to working with her as we take HKCGI to its next chapter of relevance, influence and sustainable growth."

Mr Chau added: "I would also like to thank Ellie for overseeing a significant period of growth at HKCGI and for her dedicated leadership, including steering the Institute's strategic rebranding and name change, and through the Covid-19 pandemic. Under Ellie's leadership, we developed the ESG Reporting Certification Course, and later the Sustainability Governance Academy, as well as the Director Training Package."

"Ellie also leaves us with an exciting project in the Jockey Club HKCGI Sports Governance Programme, marking the advent of sports governance in Hong Kong, with HKCGI as a key proponent providing professional training. On behalf of the Council and myself, we wish Ellie well and look forward to her continued support to the profession and the Institute in the years ahead."

Biography

Alana Lam

Alana Lam is a Hong Kong qualified solicitor with approximately 20 years of post-qualification experience spanning private practice and in-house roles. She trained at Lovells before spending nearly eight years at Slaughter and May in their Corporate Finance practice. Since 2015, she has held progressively senior positions, most recently as Head of Legal and Company Secretary at Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited, where she acted as a strategic business partner to the CEO and senior leadership team.

Alana is a frequent speaker on corporate governance, sustainability and professional standards, and she holds a First Class Honours LLB from the University of Hong Kong. Additionally, she has obtained the GBA Legal Professional Examination qualification and an Executive Certificate in ESG Planning.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute 香港公司治理公會

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 77 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members, graduates and students. As one of CGI's fastest-growing divisions, HKCGI's community comprises about 10,000 members, graduates and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

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SOURCE The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute