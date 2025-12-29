HKSH Medical Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Collaborate for Medical and Medical Physics Training, Enhancing Medical Education and Research Innovation

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKSH Medical Group ("HKSH") and Southern University of Science and Technology ("SUSTech") officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") on 15 December 2025, a significant initiative to deepen collaboration between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland in the fields of medicine and medical physics.

During the ceremony, Dr. Walton LI, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (2nd from right), and Professor JIANG Hong, Party Secretary of SUSTech (2nd from left), signed the MOU, with Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (1st from right), and Professor WANG Peng-fei, Joint Party Secretary of SUSTech's School of Medicine (1st from left), as witnesses. Distinguished guests at the HKSH Medical Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony. Distinguished guests at the HKSH Medical Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony.

This collaboration signifies the commencement of a comprehensive collaboration between the two entities in medical and medical physics education and research, and advanced technological research, with the objective of enhancing the development of related fields in the Chinese Mainland.

In his address, Dr. Walton LI stated, "HKSH firmly believes that talent and technology are paramount to advancing healthcare. We are committed to providing advanced, high-end, and internationally recognised medical services, particularly in the realm of oncology, where we offer comprehensive one-stop specialty services and cutting-edge equipment. We have focused on building a robust integrated medical team and have been nurturing medical physics professionals for over twenty years, currently employing over 30 experienced certified medical physicists. SUSTech possesses world-class expertise in physics, mathematics, and life sciences, along with a synergistic development mechanism that effectively bridges scientific research to practical applications. We are confident that our collaboration in the areas of medicine and medical physics will substantially benefit the long-term development of medical education and healthcare services in the region."

Professor JIANG Hong, Party Secretary of SUSTech, emphasised, "As an innovative research-based university, SUSTech is proudly entering its 15th anniversary. Our collaboration with HKSH, a century-old institution with a reputable legacy in quality medical services and technological innovations, is a strategic move to deepen SUSTech's educational and research strengths in medicine, bioengineering, physics, and artificial intelligence. This collaboration will provide vital support for cultivating innovative talents in science, engineering and medicine."

Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, asserted the significance of this cooperation, "This collaboration is profoundly significant, as it promises to establish a comprehensive cooperation between HKSH and SUSTech, the aspiring research-based university, thereby offering a new paradigm for integrating medical education and technological innovation in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Both institutions will enhance medical exchanges, cultivate additional medical professionals, and facilitate healthcare development in the region, ultimately benefitting more patients and the entire community."

Under the terms of the MOU, HKSH will provide strategic support for SUSTech's graduate programme in medical physics, where professionals from both institutions will engage in short-term to long-term training and exchanges. There will also be sharing of experiences in discipline development and healthcare service delivery with the affiliated hospital of SUSTech in future, providing professional support and assistance. This collaboration aims to drive academic development and healthcare services simultaneously, fostering advancements in medical technology to enhance the standard of healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre and HKSH Cancer Centre, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients.

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of 'Quality in Service, Excellence in Care', the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.

