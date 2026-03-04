HKSH Medical Group Collaborates with China Life (Overseas) Providing High-End Clients with Bespoke, One-Stop Healthcare and Concierge Services

HONG KONG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited (CLIO) formed a strategic collaboration, with HKSH becoming the first healthcare institution in Hong Kong to offer personalised, end-to-end health management and medical concierge services for CLIO ENRICH's topmost Diamond-tier clients. The comprehensive programme encompasses multiple specialties and a wide range of medical solutions, from disease risk assessment, early screening, preventive intervention, precision treatment to rehabilitation management. Integrating advanced therapeutic options with seamless coordination, the collaboration aims to deliver a high-quality, one-stop healthcare experience and set a new benchmark for high‑end medical services.

From left: Mr. William TANG, Chief Financial Officer, HKSH Medical Group, Mr. Wei-Hsu CHEN, Head of Business Development, HKSH Medical Group, Dr. Ada LIN, Assistant Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Ms. Qun HU, Vice President and General Manager, Hong Kong Branch, China Life (Overseas), Mr. Qing LIU, Deputy General Manager, Hong Kong Branch, China Life (Overseas), Ms. Sharon SO, Deputy General Manager of Sales Solution and Innovation Department, China Life Insurance (Overseas) Hong Kong.

Dr Ada LIN, Assistant Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital stated, "HKSH is equipped with the most advanced medical technologies and treatment equipment in Asia, supported by the dual strengths of cutting-edge techniques paired with robust clinical data analytics. HKSH's top‑tier medical specialists and healthcare professionals cover more than 30 specialties and allied health services. Even for the most complex cases, we adopt a multi‑disciplinary approach to develop the most suitable treatment plan for each patient. We believe patient‑centred care is at the heart of medicine. This collaboration enables tailor‑made healthcare solutions that meet individual needs and ensure comprehensive support. By deepening collaboration between the medical and insurance sectors, we hope to extend the benefits of high‑quality, personalised healthcare to more patients."

Ms Qun HU, Vice President and General Manager of the Hong Kong Branch of China Life (Overseas) remarked, "The value of insurance is evolving from traditional risk protection to comprehensive health guardianship. This collaboration with HKSH Medical Group marks a key milestone in strengthening the health pillar of the ENRICH ecosystem. It also signals the start of our efforts to integrate top‑tier resources and deliver truly customer‑centric services, empowering clients to enjoy high‑quality, one‑stop healthcare solutions with ease."

Mr Wei-Hsu CHEN, Head of Business Development of HKSH Medical Group added, "This collaboration highlights the unique strengths of HKSH and CLIO. While HKSH stays at the forefront of global medical advances, CLIO, deep-rooted in Hong Kong and Macau, maintains strong business ties with Mainland China while expanding to Southeast Asia, broadening patient access to Hong Kong's world‑class healthcare services. HKSH also provides international patient services through a dedicated team that supports overseas patients from enquiry, appointment, and accommodation to transportation, consultation, and treatment. We offer guidance to patients in need through the complex healthcare journey, allowing them to focus on treatment and recovery."

HKSH will offer CLIO ENRICH's Diamond‑tier clients an exclusive suite of bespoke, end‑to‑end health management and medical concierge services, including:

Medical Concierge Services: Exclusive Privileges for Diamond Grade Clients

Streamlined Appointment Arrangements: Dedicated personnel to coordinate all appointment logistics for a smooth and time‑efficient experience.

Dedicated personnel to coordinate all appointment logistics for a smooth and time‑efficient experience. Advanced Pre‑Treatment Assessment: Professional arrangement of pre-treatment evaluations (e.g. non-invasive Histotripsy treatment for liver cancer, proton therapy, etc.) to help patients and their families make informed treatment decisions.

Professional arrangement of pre-treatment evaluations (e.g. non-invasive Histotripsy treatment for liver cancer, proton therapy, etc.) to help patients and their families make informed treatment decisions. Personalised Concierge Services: Comprehensive guidance throughout the entire treatment journey for an optimal medical experience.

Comprehensive guidance throughout the entire treatment journey for an optimal medical experience. Exclusive Medical Tours: Specially arranged tours for clients to gain first‑hand insights into advanced medical technologies and the latest health information.

This collaboration signifies an organic integration of healthcare and insurance resources. By combining HKSH's top‑quality medical expertise with CLIO s innovative insurance solutions, the two parties will deliver exceptional health protection for premium clients, further reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leading healthcare hub in the region.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre, HKSH Cancer Centre and HKSH Institute for Innovation & Professional Development, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients.

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of 'Quality in Service, Excellence in Care', the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.

SOURCE HKSH Medical Group