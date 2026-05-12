HKSH Medical Group Named Asia's first Photon-Counting CT Simulator Reference Site, Bringing Global Impacts on Precision Medicine and Medical Imaging with Siemens Healthineers

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) and global medical technology leader Siemens Healthineers today signed a collaboration agreement at the "Asia Summit on Global Health", establishing HKSH as Siemens Healthineers' first Photon‑Counting Computed Tomography Simulator (PCCT‑Sim) Reference Site in Asia. For driving the development of PCCT-Sim technology, HKSH is not only Siemens Healthineers' research collaborator, but now also a designated Reference Site that will provide technical training and demonstrations for the industry. This collaboration marks HKSH's forward‑looking innovation in advancing photon‑counting technology and enhancing precision in radiotherapy and diagnostic planning, while reinforcing Hong Kong's leading position in cutting‑edge clinical research.

Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (Front left), Mr. Sven Richard KOSTER, Senior Vice President, Head of Diagnostic Imaging, China Region of Siemens Healthineers (Front right), signed a collaboration agreement at the “Asia Summit on Global Health”, with Ms. Anna CHEUNG, Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (Back centre), Mr. CHEN Wei Hsu, Head of Business Development of HKSH Medical Group (Back left), and Mr. Mike YUEN, Vice President of Hong Kong, Siemens Healthineers (Back right) as witnesses. The agreement has established HKSH as Siemens Healthineers’ first PCCT‑Sim Reference Site in Asia.

HKSH Recognised for Cutting-Edge Research Capabilities as Siemens Healthineers' Reference Site

Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital stated, "HKSH is also honoured to be Siemens Healthineers' first PCCT-Sim Reference Site in Asia, which is a recognition for our leading role in clinical experience and medical quality. Building on Hong Kong's clinical data, HKSH will contribute to the development of PCCT-Sim workflows and research protocols. HKSH and Siemens Healthineers will explore the endless diagnostic and therapeutic possibilities of this technology on the international stage, making a difference for patients worldwide."

Mr. Sven Richard KOSTER, Senior Vice President, Head of Diagnostic Imaging, China Region of Siemens Healthineers, remarked, "Since signing the Memorandum of Understanding last year, the HKSH and Siemens Healthineers teams have rapidly integrated the innovative PCCT-Sim into actual clinical workflows, especially in oncology, where imaging, treatment planning, and radiotherapy work as one integrated system. As Asia's first Reference Site, HKSH will serve as a learning platform for clinicians, physicists, and researchers from around the world. We believe that what truly defines leadership in healthcare is not only early adoption of new technology, but also the ability to turn innovation into standard practice. Our strengthened commitment further solidifies the mutual trust and shared ambition between HKSH and Siemens Healthineers, reflecting our commitment to shaping the future of precision healthcare together."

HKSH was one of the first in the world to introduce PCCT‑Sim systems, and will bring in two additional PCCT‑Sim systems this year, making it the first medical institution with the largest number of PCCT‑Sim systems worldwide. HKSH is actively launching research projects on this technology and implementing it in precision cancer treatment services. This ultra-high-definition, faster, and low-radiation imaging technology which aids treatment planning and enhances therapeutic efficacy will be fully integrated into HKSH's clinical diagnosis and treatment planning, significantly improving patient outcomes. Through this deepened collaboration, local clinical data will be transformed into a critical foundation for global technological advancement, aiming to impact the development of global application standards for PCCT‑Sim in the field of precision cancer care.

Asia Summit on Global Health is a major annual event that brings together top global healthcare professionals. This year's theme "Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs" captures the essence of the collaboration between HKSH and Siemens Healthineers. By combining technological development with clinical practice, the collaboration will mark a significant step forward in precision medicine. The collaboration agreement was signed at the Summit by Mr. Wyman LI and Mr. Sven Richard KOSTER, with Ms. Anna CHEUNG, Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Mr. CHEN Wei Hsu, Head of Business Development of HKSH Medical Group, and Mr. Mike YUEN, Vice President of Hong Kong, Siemens Healthineers serving as witnesses. This collaboration integrates HKSH's clinical insights with Siemens Healthineers' expertise to jointly drive medical technology innovation, ultimately elevating overall healthcare standards and benefiting more patients.

HKSH Presenting Recent Findings on PCCT-Sim at International Conferences

HKSH is actively leveraging PCCT-Sim to further optimise proton therapy dose calculation and tumour target delineation. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like PCCT with clinical needs, HKSH not only delivers supreme medical services to patients in Hong Kong SAR but also aims to set new benchmarks for innovative applications of medical technology worldwide. Relevant clinical data and research findings will be presented at major international radiotherapy conferences, including the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) Congress in Sweden this May and the Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group (PTCOG) annual meeting staged in France this June, contributing to global medical research and innovation.

PCCT-Sim utilises cadmium telluride crystal detector technology, directly converting X-ray photons into electrical signals to deliver unprecedented image detail and spectral information with up to 70% reduction in radiation dose. PCCT-Sim overcomes the limitations of conventional CT, including suboptimal contrast resolution, artifacts, and the inability to provide functional information. With its superior spatial and contrast resolution, PCCT produces ultra-high spatial resolution images which enable extremely precise delineation of tumours and surrounding healthy tissues.

In proton therapy, PCCT can calculate the position of the Bragg peak much more accurately, reducing uncertainties in dose calculation and thereby improving treatment effectiveness. In advanced radiotherapy techniques such as intensity‑modulated or stereotactic radiotherapy, precise target delineation is crucial, especially for very small or structurally complex lesions, and the excellent tissue differentiation of PCCT helps minimise contouring errors in the tumour region. This could prevent an underdose in the tumour region, or an overdose to surrounding healthy organs which may compromise treatment efficacy or increase the risk of radiation-induced toxicity. The integration of PCCT into clinical practice promises to achieve safer and more personalised precision cancer treatment.

Committed to world-class treatment standards, HKSH Cancer Centre has taken the lead to introduce the Greater Bay Area's first proton therapy system and continues to pursue ever-higher precision in its delivery. As the most advanced form of radiotherapy, proton therapy requires unparalleled precision to maximise therapeutic effectiveness while minimising radiation-induced side effects. "To further reduce the number of treatment sessions and improve efficacy, extremely precise imaging technology is the cornerstone for minimising treatment uncertainties. That is why HKSH has fully embraced PCCT-Sim, an ultra-precise simulation and positioning technology which is the future of computed tomography. PCCT-Sim will create powerful synergies with proton therapy, advancing cancer management to new heights," remarked Mr. LI.

About HKSH Medical Group

Officially launched in September 2017, HKSH Medical Group promotes public health and advanced medicine through a multi-faceted, coordinated approach across clinical services, medical education, scientific research and public health education. Members of the Group, including Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, HKSH Healthcare, HKSH Eastern Medical Centre, HKSH Cancer Centre and HKSH Institute for Innovation & Professional Development, are dedicated to offering top-quality holistic care to patients.

Established in 1922, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is one of the key members of HKSH Medical Group and a leading private hospital in Hong Kong. Living up to its motto of 'Quality in Service, Excellence in Care', the Hospital is committed to serving the public as well as promoting medical education and research.

For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion.

Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

SOURCE HKSH Medical Group