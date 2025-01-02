HKSH Symposium on Advances in Cancer Management 2024 Breakthroughs in Cancer Management

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKSH Cancer Centre organised the sixth "HKSH Symposium on Advances in Cancer Management" ("The Symposium") which was held on 12 December 2024 at the HKSH Eastern Building. With the theme "Breakthroughs in Cancer Management", the Symposium attracted approximately 800 healthcare professionals from around the globe to participate both in-person and online. As the HKSH Proton Therapy Centre marks its one-year anniversary, being one of over 120 proton therapy facilities worldwide, several experts from HKSH focused on sharing local experiences with Hong Kong's first proton therapy system in treating major cancers such as head and neck cancer, breast cancer, and paediatric cancer. They also explored groundbreaking advancements combining clinical and research cancer treatments, including MR-guided radiotherapy, genomic profiling in cancer for precision medicine, and latest advances in medical therapy for cancers.

Dr. Walton LI, Chief Executive Officer of the HKSH Medical Group ("HKSH") and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, highlighted in his opening speech, "After nearly two decades of efforts for the proton therapy project, Hong Kong's first proton therapy system officially commenced service in 2023, marking a significant breakthrough in medical technology for Hong Kong, thanks to the concerted efforts of multiple specialty teams. We hope the Symposium provides a platform for experts from different fields to exchange experiences and new knowledge, thereby striving to improve clinical outcomes in cancer treatment." Dr. LI also mentioned that besides providing clinical services and advancing research, HKSH has been collaborating with the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, USA, to offer specialised proton therapy training for oncology specialists, further establishing Hong Kong's role as a cancer medical hub in the Greater China region.

Mr. Wyman LI, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, emphasised in the closing, "With the opening of the HKSH Proton Therapy Centre, HKSH is now equipped with a full range of world-class advanced cancer radiotherapy systems. Our team has carried out approximately 300 proton therapy cases to date, mainly comprising breast cancer and prostate cancer cases, with paediatric patients making up about ten percent. HKSH will continue to steadily develop proton therapy services to implement treatment plans for major cancers, especially focusing on the needs of paediatric cancer patients to minimise treatment side effects and assist in their healthy growth."

HKSH Cancer Centre, following the launch of proton therapy services, is steadily advancing into a new milestone. Now run on Happy Valley and A Kung Ngam campuses, HKSH Cancer Centre will continue to strive for the best experience for our patients throughout the patient journey with multidisciplinary services, ranging from cancer genetics, diagnostics, rehabilitation to counselling to offer high-quality and reliable medical options and services to cancer patients. Looking ahead, HKSH will host the fifth PTCOG Asia Oceania Congress in November 2025, marking the first international particle therapy academic meeting held in Hong Kong. It is anticipated to attract top global experts to explore innovative treatments, further promote and enhance healthcare standards, and bring hope for treatment to cancer patients.

