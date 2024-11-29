Hoiana Resort & Golf and Hoiana Shores Golf Club to Host the 2025 Welcome Savings Bank Welcome Champions Cup by the Korean Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA)

HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 Welcome Savings Bank Welcome Champions Cup will tee off at Hoiana Shores Golf Club, recognized as Vietnam's Leading Golf Course. The golf course is located within Hoiana Resort & Golf, which was recently crowned as the World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2024 by the World Travel Awards. The event will feature an impressive lineup of KPGA Tour Championship winners, including Lee Dai-han, Lee Soo-min, Lee Dong-min, Yoon Sang-pil, Kim Chan-woo, and Jun Ga-ram.

This iconic event, previously known as the "Wellbank Champions Cup" and organized by the Korean Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA), marks the tournament's seventh season with a refreshed format and an exciting new name. Featuring 12 of the KPGA Tour's top champions, the competition promises to be a highlight of the 2025 golfing calendar.

A World-Class Golf Course

Hoiana Shores Golf Club, recognized as Vietnam's Leading Golf Course 2024, ranked 18th in Asia and among the Top 100 worldwide Golf Courses, offers the perfect setting for this prestigious tournament. Designed by legendary architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., this breathtaking 18-hole links-style course features a stunning coastal landscape with panoramic views of the Cham Islands. Known for its challenging design and natural beauty, Hoiana Shores Golf Club will provide an inspiring backdrop for both players and spectators.

Located within the World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2024, Hoiana Resort & Golf is an unparalleled destination. The resort boasts four luxury hotels, more than 1,200 rooms, 20 world-class dining outlets, Asia's largest beach club, and 24-hour entertainment, making it an ideal host for international events of this caliber.

An Exciting Competition Format

The tournament will open with a 36-hole stroke play qualifying round, with the top eight players advancing to the high-stakes knockout match play stages. Competing for a total prize pool of 150 million won, the winner will take home a grand prize of 50 million won.

The field boasts an impressive lineup of participants, including 2024 KPGA Tour Championship winner Lee Dai-han and other top contenders such as Lee Soo-min, Lee Dong-min, Yoon Sang-pil, and Kim Chan-woo. Golf fans can also look forward to stellar performances from past KPGA stars like Kim Tae-hoon, Kang Kyung-nam, Lee Hyung-joon, and Choi Min-chel.

Broadcasting Excellence

The 2025 Welcome Savings Bank Welcome Champions Cup will be captured in a thrilling 12-episode series, set to air on SBS Golf and SBS Golf2 starting January 2025. Viewers around the globe can tune in to witness Korea's finest golfers compete on one of Vietnam's most celebrated courses.

As the world's leading fully integrated resort, Hoiana Resort & Golf is set to launch an exciting festive campaign, "The Holiday Delights," in partnership with BMW Thaco Vietnam. This extraordinary holiday experience will feature:

Festive Lighting Ceremony ( December 7 ): A grand celebration to mark the start of the festive season.

( ): A grand celebration to mark the start of the festive season. Christmas Fair (December 20–22): A dazzling event showcasing BMW car displays and test drives, live performances, food stalls, wine tastings, games, shopping booths, and handcrafted gifts.

(December 20–22): A dazzling event showcasing BMW car displays and test drives, live performances, food stalls, wine tastings, games, shopping booths, and handcrafted gifts. New Year's Ultimate Delight Celebration: A spectacular resort-wide celebration featuring themed dining, festive room package, enchanting shows, and endless festive cheer to welcome 2025 in style.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's luxury award-winning integrated resort, is located along a 4-kilometer stretch of pristine coastline near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. This stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1,200 keys across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties—New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel—along with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. The resort also features 20 world-class restaurants and bars, Vietnam's leading golf course, Hoiana Shores Golf Club—ranked among the world's top 100 courses, Asia's largest beach club - NOX Beach Club, and a 2,700m² kids' club, Play.

