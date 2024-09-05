HOIANA RESORT & GOLF HONORED AS ASIA'S LEADING FULLY INTEGRATED RESORT AT THE WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2024

HOI AN, Vietnam, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoiana Resort & Golf is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort at the World Travel Awards 2024, held in Manila, Philippines.

This esteemed recognition highlights Hoiana Resort & Golf's commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and a world-class experience to its guests. As a premier destination in Asia, Hoiana offers a seamless blend of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure, making it a standout choice for international travelers.

Hoiana Resort & Golf - Vietnam’s luxury award-winning integrated resort Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Hoiana Resort & Golf awarded the prestigious titles

"Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all Hoiana team members. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort," said Steve Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf. "This accolade inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry and to provide exceptional experiences for our guests."

The World Travel Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the travel industry," celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Winning this award places Hoiana Resort & Golf among the top-tier resorts in Asia, reaffirming its status as a leading destination for luxury and innovation.

Adding to Hoiana Resort & Golf 's excitement this year, the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, its authority and strategic partner, was also recognized as Asia's Leading Regional Tourist Board 2024. Hoiana Resort & Golf has accompanied with the authority in many activities and events to promote the region as a premier tourist destination.

Located along the pristine coastline of Quang Nam, Central Vietnam, Hoiana Resort & Golf offers a comprehensive range of facilities, including 4 world-class luxury hotels with 2,700m2 kids club, a stunning 18-hole Global and Asia top ranking golf course, vibrant 24-hour entertainment, biggest beach club and a variety of dining, as well as other leisure options. Since its inception, Hoiana has continuously strived to exceed guest expectations.

As Hoiana Resort & Golf continues to evolve, this recognition serves as a milestone in its journey to become the ultimate destination for international travelers seeking the best that Asia has to offer.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's luxury award-winning integrated resort, is located along a 4-kilometer stretch of pristine coastline near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. This stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1,200 keys across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties—New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel—along with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. The resort also features 20 world-class restaurants and bars, Vietnam's leading golf course, Hoiana Shores Golf Club—ranked among the world's top 100 courses, Asia's largest beach club - NOX Beach Club, and a 2,700m² kids' club, Play.

