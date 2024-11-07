HOIANA RESORT & GOLF LAUNCHES PREMIUM HOIANA PICKLEBALL COURT

HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoiana Resort & Golf is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the Hoiana Pickleball Court featuring eight premium indoor and outdoor courts. Hoiana Pickleball Court will be the venue for the World Pickleball Championship in January 2025.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Hoiana Pickleball Court Mr. Steve Wolstenholme gives Talent Development Sponsorship to Sophia Phuong Anh Hoiana Resort & Golf - Asia’s leading fully integrated resort 2024

The grand opening welcomed Mr. Tao Viet Hai - Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam, Mr. Jan David - Founder of Pickleball Global and the World Pickleball Championship and along with representatives of Pickleball clubs in Quang Nam and Da Nang, local authorities and media.

The launch of Hoiana Pickleball Court marks a significant step forward in expanding sports and wellness offerings at Hoiana Resort & Golf, while enriching the high-quality services available for both domestic and international guests.

Highlighting the opening ceremony, Jan David announced that Hoiana Resort & Golf will be the title sponsor for the upcoming World Pickleball Championship in January 2025. This is one of the major Pickleball tournaments featuring multiple elimination rounds held across various countries. The final round will bring top pickleball players from eight countries and regions, including mainland China, India, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, to compete at Hoiana's premier facilities.

"We aim to establish Hoiana as a premier destination for international sports tournaments, including Pickleball. We' are committed to continually creating exceptional and memorable experiences for all visitors to Hoiana and Quang Nam", shared Steve Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf.

Mr. Tao Viet Hai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Nam Province, stated that sports have the potential to become a thriving and sustainable economic sector. Sports events and activities can as unique attractions, drawing more tourists to Quang Nam.

During the event, Hoiana Resort & Golf also officially signed a talent development sponsorship with Sophia Phuong Anh. At just 16, Sophia Phuong Anh has already made history as Vietnam's youngest professional pickleball star, securing two gold medals in the 2024 World Pickleball Championship Series in Bali, Indonesia.

Besides, Hoiana Resort & Golf has partnered with ePGA - Eric's Pickleball & Golf Academy to make pickleball more accessible to the community. The collaboration includes organizing programs for youth, students, and families, encouraging broader engagement in the sport. As part of the grand opening celebrations, Hoiana Resort & Golf is hosting bi-weekly tournaments with no registration fees, offering exciting prizes to winners.

The launch of Hoiana Pickleball Court opens new doors for sports enthusiasts in central Vietnam, offering an exceptional blend of luxury, community, and athletic excellence. This addition reinforces Hoiana Resort & Golf's position as a world-class integrated resort with leading recreational facilities.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's premier integrated resort, stretches along a stunning 4-kilometer coastline near UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Hoi An Ancient Town, and My Son Sanctuary. The complex includes over 1,200 rooms across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties – New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel – as well as Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. The New World® Hotels & Resorts brand is part of Rosewood Hotel Group, a global leader in luxury hospitality.

Beyond luxurious accommodations, the integrated resort boasts 20 world-class restaurants and bars, Vietnam's leading golf course, Hoiana Shores Golf Club, ranked among the world's top 100 courses, and Asia's largest beach club, NOX Beach Club, 2,700 m² kids' club, Play. For MICE, the resort offers various indoor and outdoor venues, perfect for hosting corporate meetings, weddings, or social gatherings, providing a seamless and extraordinary experience with state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service

