Meets the need for stable and seamless communication on large film sets

Supports up to 20 full-duplex wireless headsets

Capable of handling a maximum of six channels

Features seamless roaming for uninterrupted communication

Boasts a 1,600ft ( 500m ) LOS range

) LOS range Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) headsets

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, Hollyland has launched its newest high-end product, the Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub, specifically designed for large-scale film and television productions.

Incorporating Hollyland's cutting-edge roaming technology, the Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub addresses the common on-set challenge of obtaining stable communication links in larger or more complex areas, delivering an impeccable shooting experience to crews in a wide range of environments and scenarios.

Hollyland Elevates Wireless Communications for Large-Scale Film and TV Productions

Built for the Big Stage

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub revolutionizes film and TV production with its ability to connect up to 20 full-duplex headsets with a single hub, minimizing communication gaps, even in the most intricate filming environments.

In addition, the effective range of a single hub has increased from the previous max LOS of 1,100ft (350m) to a robust 1,600ft (500m), bolstering reliability and flexibility on large sets.

It also supports up to six communication groups, making it ideal for streamlined coordination across various departments like production, camera, and lighting, with added role and number customization for enhanced on-set efficiency.

Stay Connected, Roam Free

On complex film sets, communication is frequently hindered by obstructions and the need for constant reconnection as crew members move and reposition. This can have major impacts on a team's overall ability to communicate effectively and adhere to a shooting schedule.

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub has powerful roaming capabilities and is designed for rapid movement and communication over long distances needs. When the wireless headset of the Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub enters the boundary area of the coverage of two hubs, the system will automatically identify and switch to the hub base with a stronger signal and disconnect from the original hub base. The switching process is swift, the user's communication connection will not be affected, and the voice quality will always remain clear and stable. Even if the user moves quickly in a complex environment, the communication will not be interrupted due to signal loss. Hollyland's self-developed roaming technology ensures that the headsets can be used in a complex and long-range environment, and the communication between each crew member is always crystal-clear and free.

This allows film and TV crews to communicate more effectively without being constrained by the complexity of the filming location, physical environment, or signal environment.

Smart App Control

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub comes with an easy-to-use mobile app control, eliminating complicated cascading and grouping of multiple hubs in a traditional wireless intercom system.

Thanks to the hub's built-in Bluetooth communication module, users can easily access to modify settings directly from their mobile devices. Bid farewell to long walks to the hub just for parameter adjustments.

Superb Compatibility

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub is compatible with the Solidcom C1 and C1 Pro headsets. It offers two industry-standard mounting holes, 5/8" and 3/8", which directly enable the attachment of a wide variety of accessories, such as tripods, light stands, and more for easy, hassle-free installations on-site.

The Roaming Hub edition also retains many of its predecessor's advantages, including Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the PTT function for crews accustomed to communicating via walkie-talkie, and USB Audio Class (UAC), facilitating real-time online communication with off-site personnel.

Filming Efficiency Made Easy

On large-scale film and TV productions, teamwork efficiency and synchronization across various departments and crew work together to bring the directors vision to life. "The Hollyland product upgrade is a tailored solution designed to address the long-standing challenges in the industry and ensure smooth, ultra-efficient communication capabilities in more places," said Sunny Zhou, the Chief Technology Officer of Hollyland.

Pricing and Availability

The Solidcom C1 Pro - Roaming Hub 20-Person Noise Cancelling Headset Intercom System is priced at $12,179, and the Solidcom Roaming Hub Base is priced at $5,999. You can purchase it from local distributors or visit Hollyland's official website to learn more:

https://www.hollyland.com/product/solidcom-c1-pro-roaming-hub

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

SOURCE Hollyland Technology