Ideal for close teamwork in video production, filmmaking, outdoor events, and marine operations

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology is happy to announce the availability of the Solidcom SE Global Version. Ideal for video production, filmmaking, and similar activities, it takes small production team communication to the next level, enabling clear and reliable communication for effortless workflow, at long ranges up to 1,100ft (350m).

Hollyland Launches the Solidcom SE Wireless Intercom System for Seamless Team Talk

Engineered for affordability without compromising quality, this lightweight full-duplex communication system boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and water and wind noise resistance, helping team members to collaborate effectively in commercial video production and outdoor events in any weather conditions.

Five headsets: Perfect for coordinated teamwork

Hollyland's Solidcom SE Global Version can support up to five headsets, thus meeting user requirements and making the system highly empowering and effective for dynamic small to medium-sized teams. The intercom system's frequency hopping technology automatically avoids radio interference, for stable and reliable voice communications, even in crowded, radio-noisy environments. The Solidcom SE Global Version supports full-duplex communications, so team members can speak simultaneously, saving valuable time and enhancing work efficiency.

Noise-canceling and high-fidelity vocals

The advanced dual microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation technology in Solidcom SE Global Version eliminates unwanted noise, supporting a signal-to-noise ratio of 71dB, and ensuring that voices come through loud and clear in noisy surroundings.

Light, clean, comfortable

Crafted from lighter, more durable materials, the Solidcom SE Global Version headset is lightweight, weighing no more than an apple. With the Solidcom SE Global Version, professional users can finally wave goodbye to discomfort during extended wear on demanding job sites. The replaceable over-ear pad comes in handy, especially in summer, ensuring users have a clean and comfortable experience.

Continuous power, endless creativity

The Solidcom SE Global Version headsets' detachable batteries make sure they keep running with minimal downtime. As is standard with Hollyland intercom systems, the headsets come with battery charging stations for maximized efficiency while shooting. The headset also supports USB-C charging, so with a power bank on hand, communications are uninterrupted, and creativity never ends.

Pricing and availability

The Solidcom SE Global Version (2S-5S) will be released on September 19th, 2024, and you can get it from local distributors or at https://hollyland.info/46IWT6s

Solidcom SE Global Version 2S $229

Solidcom SE Global Version 4S $459

Solidcom SE Global Version 5S $579

For more information, please visit Hollyland's official website: https://www.hollyland.com/product/solidcom-se

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

SOURCE Hollyland Technology