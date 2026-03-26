Home Control International Limited (Stock Code: 1747.HK) Announces 2025 Annual Results

Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Company Increased by 183.3% Year-on-year to US$7.1 million

Accelerating Expansion into Healthcare Sector

Financial Highlights

For the year ended 31 December 2025 US$ million 2024 US$ million Change Revenue 109.4 107.5 +1.8 % Gross profit 32.6 30.9 +5.8 % Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 7.1 2.5 +183.3 % Adjusted net profit (non-IFRSs measures)1 9.5 7.5 +25.9 % Basic earnings per share (US cents) 1.39 0.49 +183.7 % Gross profit margin 29.8 % 28.7 % +1.1p.p. Net profit margin 6.5 % 2.3 % +4.2p.p. Adjusted net profit margin1 8.7 % 7.0 % +1.7p.p.



Note 1: The adjusted net profit eliminates the effect of the (1)restructuring and severance costs incurred to optimise the cost structure so as to maintain competitiveness of the Group in the current business environment, and (2) provision for impairment loss of financial asset at amortised cost and (3) legal fees incurred in connection with measures undertaken by the Group to mitigate the impact of forementioned impairment loss.

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Control International Limited ("Home Control" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 1747.HK), is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").

During the Year, the Group continued to scale up its higher-margin product lines and delivered solid financial results. Revenue amounted to approximately US$109.4 million (FY2024: US$107.5 million), representing an increase of 1.8% year-on-year ("yoy"). Gross profit increased by 5.8% yoy to US$32.6 million (FY2024: US$30.9 million). With the adoption of automation and improved cost management measures, the Group achieved greater efficiency and material savings, thereby reaching a reported net profit of approximately US$7.1 million for the Year (FY2024: US$2.5 million), representing an increase of 183.3% yoy. Net profit margin has also increased from 2.3% in 2024 to 6.5% in 2025.

At the end of 2024, the Group updated its brand from "Omni Remotes" to include "Omni Devices" to better reflect our expanding ambitions beyond Control Solutions, driven by notable progress particularly in the healthcare domain. By leveraging its professional experience and strength, and through long-standing efforts in technological innovation and market exploration, our Healthcare Solutions segment grew to approximately 21.4% of total revenue in 2025, up from approximately 14.4% in 2024. The Group is committed to investing in technologies related to sustainability, advanced sensing and wireless connectivity to develop targeted solutions for vertical segments, particularly in healthcare domain.

In 2025, the Group continued to expand its business portfolio while undertaking strategic realignment to enhance profitability and operational efficiency. Despite North America and Europe remaining the Group's major markets, together accounting for 70.2% of total revenue, the Company has intensified its commercial presence and business development efforts in emerging and developing markets with robust growth potential, particularly India. Revenue contribution from Asia increased from 13.0% in 2024 to 24.5% in 2025. Through these initiatives, the Group aims to foster a more balanced product mix and a diversified geographic customer base.

In June 2025, the Group reached a new milestone with the acquisition of the majority shareholding of the Company by Meta-Wisdom Tech Limited, a holding company focused on healthcare. Leveraging extensive industry experience and technological expertise, the Company has built a solid foundation in sustainable development and related applications, gradually extending its footprint into the healthcare sector. This partnership will further integrate resources and accelerate the commercialization of healthcare solutions. The Group aims to establish a health monitoring ecosystem tailored to foreseeable home care scenarios, while continuing to advance strategic initiatives in the healthcare sector, optimize resource allocation and partnership networks, and expand its range of products, services and integrated solutions to address the evolving market needs.

On 22 September 2025, the Group further incorporated a wholly-owned limited liability company in Hong Kong, Orbiva Limited ("Orbiva"), to further expand its healthcare businesses. Orbiva focuses on developing AIoT-enabled home healthcare platforms, ecosystems and healthcare management products and the provision of healthcare operation services.

Prospects

Global inflationary pressures have eased, but the geographical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, as well as the volatility of US policy on global trade, continue to pose market uncertainty. These factors may impede customer resumptions of new projects and consumer acquisitions. The Group will pay continuous attention to the situation, adhere to government measures and recommendations, continue to mitigate foreseeable risks with all sites and subsidiaries, and endeavor to operate with minimal impact on any function serving the business and the customers.

Mr. Rick Siu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, commented, "Despite the challenging market environment, we are pleased to have delivered another year of strong performance, with growth in both revenue and net profit. This achievement reflects not only our disciplined cost management, but also our continued commitment to reinvesting in the future, particularly through increased allocation of resources to R&D, sales forces expansion, as well as supply chain improvement to support our core businesses.

At the same time, we are actively expanding into the home healthcare segment, aiming to build an integrated suite of AIoT-enabled solutions and platforms that promote healthier home environments and enable real-time, data-driven healthcare management. To advance our initiative, we have signed a memorandum of understanding between Orbiva and Nanyang Technological University to co-develop secure AIoT-enabled healthcare platforms. Together with the IP License Agreement for AI-assisted home-care intelligence agents, the collaboration represents a concrete step in executing our strategic vision. We remain committed to deploying the net proceeds from the Placement as planned, with a significant portion allocated to R&D to accelerate the development of digital twin applications and secure health management devices, further strengthening our innovation capabilities and long-term growth prospects."

About Home Control International

Home Control International Limited (1747.HK) is a globally leading provider of home control solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Initially established as the home control division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the late eighties, the Group was fully acquired by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in May 2015 and listed on the Stock Exchange in November 2019.

Renowned for developing and offering bespoke, high-quality remote controls for home entertainment, the Group caters to an extensive array of pay television operators and consumer electronics brands. We have shipped across 40 countries to blue-chip companies such as AT&T Services Inc. in North America, Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe, along with Reliance Retail Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. in Asia.

Orbiva Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary established to drive the Group's strategic expansion into healthcare. Focusing on home health as an entry point, Orbiva explores health monitoring and management ecosystems, as well as innovative healthcare operation business. Leveraging its established presence in the home environment and its professional medical expertise, the Group expects to steadily strengthen its healthcare business.

SOURCE Home Control International Limited