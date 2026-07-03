Home Control Upgrades Singapore Headquarters: Deepens Regional Strategic Footprint and Strengthens Healthcare Ecosystem Collaboration

HONG KONG, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Control International Limited ("Home Control" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 1747.HK) is pleased to announce that its Singapore headquarters and core operations team officially relocated in May 2026 to a new office at 6 Shenton Way, #27-10, OUE Downtown 2, situatied in the heart of Singapore's core business and technology hub.

The Group marked the relocation with an office opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting celebration, symbolizing a new chapter in its corporate development and strategic expansion. More than just a new office address, the new headquarters reflects the Group's continued growth and its long-term commitment to advancing its next phase of business development.

The new premises are surrounded by a diverse range of industry resources spanning healthcare, financial services, real estate, and technology and innovation, including neighbors such as Alibaba and Lippo Group. Notably, the Group has established a close relationship with Lippo Group, and the relocation is expected to unlock further synergies between the two parties in healthcare, resource integration and market expansion. This relocation also aligns with the Group's latest strategic initiatives. Following the completion of its board restructuring, the Group appointed several directors with backgrounds in healthcare, international capital markets and regional business expansion. Their industry expertise and international perspective are expected to strengthen the Group's strategic judgment, resource assessment and execution capabilities in its new AIoT home healthcare business segment.

The Group believes the relocation will help improve regional operational efficiency and strengthen communication with industry partners, creating more favorable conditions for potential collaboration in healthcare, the AIoT home healthcare ecosystem and related cross-sector applications. Going forward, the Group will continue to leverage Singapore's international strengths, research resources and industry networks to accelerate the development of its ecosystem, driving long-term growth momentum and enhancing capital market value.

About Home Control International

Home Control International Limited (1747.HK) is a globally leading provider of home control solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Initially established as the home control division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the late eighties, the Group was fully acquired by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in May 2015 and listed on the Stock Exchange in November 2019.

Renowned for developing and offering bespoke, high-quality remote controls for home entertainment, the Group caters to an extensive array of pay television operators and consumer electronics brands. We have shipped across 40 countries to blue-chip companies such as AT&T Services Inc. in North America, Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe, along with Reliance Retail Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. in Asia.

Orbiva Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary established to drive the Group's strategic expansion into healthcare. Focusing on home health as an entry point, Orbiva explores health monitoring and management ecosystems, as well as innovative healthcare operation business. Leveraging its established presence in the home environment and its professional medical expertise, the Group will steadily strengthen its healthcare business.

SOURCE Home Control International Limited