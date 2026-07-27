Home Control's Orbiva Signs Strategic MOU with Indonesia's Articura to Advance Localized Healthcare AI and AIoT Digital Health Ecosystem

The two parties will leverage their complementary strengths in medical AI architecture, healthcare data processing, AI-powered software and hardware integration, edge computing, and local Indonesian healthcare resources to jointly explore the development of healthcare AI infrastructure and digital health solutions tailored to Indonesia's healthcare needs, while complying with data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Combining AI Innovation with Local Healthcare Resources to Accelerate Indonesia's Digital Healthcare Transformation

Pursuant to the MOU, Orbiva will contribute the Group's expertise in artificial intelligence ("AI"), AIoT smart devices, healthcare data processing and edge computing technologies. Articura, meanwhile, will leverage its extensive experience in healthcare technology deployment, integration with healthcare institutions' information systems, and hospital networks across Indonesia. Together, the parties aim to develop intelligent healthcare solutions tailored to local needs. The scope of collaboration spans multiple areas of healthcare AI and digital health, including:

Exploring the establishment of healthcare AI reasoning-rule systems and intelligent engines that meet Indonesia's local healthcare needs, clinical practices, regulatory requirements and data sovereignty principles; Developing healthcare data and knowledge systems for local hospitals and clinics, driving high-quality healthcare data processing, standardized and structured management; Exploring the establishment of home healthcare, remote monitoring and digital health records, subject to compliance with applicable laws and requirements relating to data protection and authorization; Expanding AI applications across hospital settings and deploying localized AI infrastructure with functions such as AI-enabled pre-consultation and patient triage, clinical decision support, improvement and quality control of medical records, AI-enabled patient follow-up, and optimization of hospital operating efficiency — all aimed at accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of healthcare services.

In addition, Orbiva and Articura intend to explore broader opportunities in government collaboration, regional market expansion, and the development of localized large language models for healthcare AI. The parties will further assess potential investment opportunities and long-term strategic partnerships aimed at fostering a comprehensive digital healthcare ecosystem across Indonesia.

Orbiva and Articura Expand Indonesia's Healthcare AI Ecosystem through Strategic Local Partnerships

On the day of the signing ceremony, Articura also signed separate Memoranda of Understanding with four leading Indonesian institutions, further expanding its local collaboration network across healthcare, scientific research, academic and higher education, and primary care. The partners are: the National Brain Center Hospital (RSPON), the Faculty of Pharmacy, Universitas Padjadjaran (FF Unpad), medical technology company PT Axis Perifer Sentral, and primary healthcare provider PT Pragati Klinik Medika (Fokus Medika).

Among these partners, RSPON, as Indonesia's national referral hospital for neurology and neurosurgery, will contribute specialist clinical leadership and real-world healthcare application scenarios. FF Unpad, drawing on its strengths in pharmacy, medical research, and higher education, will provide research and academic support for the project. PT Axis Perifer Sentral and Fokus Medika will contribute practical experience in specialized paediatric services and primary healthcare respectively, supporting the validation and application of intelligent healthcare solutions across diverse clinical settings.

Leveraging Articura's growing local healthcare resources, together with Orbiva's capabilities in smart devices, AIoT hardware and related product commercialization, the collaboration is well positioned to lay a solid foundation for accelerating the validation, localization and large-scale deployment of healthcare AI solutions in Indonesia, further advancing the development of the country's digital healthcare ecosystem.

Planning to Establish a National AI Healthcare Lab to Drive Collaborative Innovation

As the next major step in advancing Indonesia's localized healthcare AI ecosystem, Articura plans to establish the National AI Healthcare Lab, a collaborative platform integrating living demonstration, application validation, innovation, and education environment. The Lab will bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, institutions and technology partners to jointly support the development and validation of new AI models, support related research and professional education, translating promising concepts into clinically valuable applications.

The Lab is intended to become a focal point for Indonesia's emerging sovereign healthcare AI ecosystem — bringing together the talent, knowledge, infrastructure, and safeguards needed to build a trusted, national-level AI system for Indonesia's healthcare sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from Indonesia's Ministry of Health (Kemenkes RI) and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi), underscoring the strong alignment between this collaboration with Indonesia's national priorities on digital healthcare transformation and data sovereignty. Mr. Kwok Hoong SIU, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Home Control, together with Mr. Gonzague FRAVAL, Global Market Development & Partnerships at Home Control, also attended the ceremony as distinguished guests, sharing their perspectives on the collaboration.

Mr. Kwok Hoong SIU, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Home Control, commented: "Artificial intelligence is accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of the global healthcare industry. As one of ASEAN's largest economies, Indonesia, with its vast population and strong recent momentum in healthcare digitalization, presents significant opportunities across chronic disease management and hospital intelligence. We are honored to partner with Articura in advancing this collaboration, and we look forward to welcoming more leading Indonesian healthcare and research institutions into this growing ecosystem, as we work together to seize this opportunity and accelerate the translation of research into meaningful regional industry partnerships.

Mr. Gonzague FRAVAL, Global Market Development & Partnerships at Home Control, added: "Together with Articura, we hope to connect industry, research and academia, turning ideas into reliable products and infrastructure. Home Control will bring the Group's years of accumulated experience in the R&D of precision controllers and related products, combined with Orbiva's deep capabilities in AIoT and healthcare data processing, to Indonesia and to our collaboration with Articura — introducing a range of newly developed products for pilot testing, trials and validation. Today's signing is an important beginning, and we look forward to working with Articura and all participating partners to take this collaboration from pilot to broader implementation, ensuring these outcomes truly benefit hospitals and patients, and witnessing together the long-term change that healthcare AI can bring to local communities."

Looking further ahead, Mr. SIU added that Orbiva will soon be launching a series of health and wellness products, which the Group plans to pilot as a priority within its collaboration with Articura. "We will continue to engage closely with research institutions, healthcare partners, and industry collaborators to accelerate the real-world deployment of innovative technologies across healthcare settings," he said. "Starting in Indonesia, we aim to progressively expand across ASEAN markets, building a more comprehensive AIoT healthcare ecosystem and establishing a new long-term growth engine for the Group."

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About Home Control International Limited

Home Control International Limited (1747.HK) is a globally leading provider of home control solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Initially established as the home control division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the late eighties, the Group was listed on the Stock Exchange in November 2019.

Renowned for developing and offering bespoke, high-quality remote controls for home entertainment, the Group caters to an extensive array of pay television operators and consumer electronics brands. The Group has shipped across 40 countries to blue-chip companies such as AT&T Services Inc. in North America, Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe, along with Reliance Retail Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. in Asia.

Orbiva Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary established to drive the Group's strategic expansion into healthcare. Focusing on home health as an entry point, Orbiva explores health monitoring and management ecosystems, as well as innovative healthcare operation business. Leveraging its established presence in the home environment and its professional medical expertise, the Group will steadily strengthen its healthcare business.

About PT Articura Tech Indonesia

Articura is building Indonesia's Sovereign Healthcare AI Infrastructure — the national platform that connects AI infrastructure, sovereign medical AI, clinical applications and healthcare providers into one continuously learning ecosystem. Through its National AI Healthcare Lab, purpose-built AI servers (Max, Edge, Mini) and modular clinical software, Articura enables trusted, doctor-centric, data-sovereign AI that strengthens every hospital and clinic while advancing Indonesia's national medical intelligence.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Home Control International Limited.

SOURCE Home Control International Limited