Hong Kong Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Sendai, Japan

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Airlines today celebrated its inaugural flight to Sendai, Japan, providing travellers with convenient access to the Tohoku region just in time for the Christmas holiday season. Sendai marks the airline's ninth scheduled destination in Japan, with three direct flights per week offering flexible morning departure times to facilitate passengers to explore the region's stunning scenery and rich culture.

A ceremony was held at the boarding gate before the inaugural flight took off, attended by Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo and other senior management members, as well as senior representatives from the Airport Authority Hong Kong including Mr Ray Li, General Manager of Hub Development, Mr Ricky Chong, Assistant General Manager of Hub Development, and Ms Symonds Chan, Assistant General Manager of Airport & Industry Collaboration.

Upon arrival at the Sendai Airport, Hong Kong Airlines senior management attended the celebration together with representatives from the Hong Kong Tourism Board Japan office, Sendai International Airport Co., Ltd., Miyagi Prefecture, Sendai City Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Mayor of Natori City.

Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun spoke at the ceremony: "The launch of our Sendai route further marks our footprint in the Japanese market and provides convenient options for passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Sendai. The flight takes just over four hours, allowing travellers to easily explore the historical and natural attractions of Tohoku. We also look forward to welcoming visitors from Sendai and neighbouring regions to take our flights to Hong Kong to experience the unique festive atmosphere and enjoy our city's renowned culinary. Hong Kong Airlines is committed to providing a full range of services, including flexible check-in baggage options, complimentary in-flight meals as well as comfortable seating to ensure that every passenger enjoys a pleasant journey."

Mr Hisao Minoguchi, Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board (Japan Office) stated: "Statistics show that one in every three Hong Kong residents travels to Japan annually, highlighting the strong affinity between the two populations. Furthermore, a growing trend shows increasing numbers of Hong Kong travellers exploring destinations outside of the major metropolises such as Tokyo and Osaka. This new route will undoubtedly lead to a significant increase in inbound tourism to Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, and the surrounding regions. Hong Kong Airlines is renowned for its reliability and high-quality service, and we wholeheartedly welcome their role in bridging Hong Kong and Sendai, providing passengers with a safe and comfortable travel experience."

Mr Takashima, Deputy Director of the Sendai City Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered a speech on behalf of the Mayor of Sendai Ms Kazuko Kori, highlighting the significance of the route launch. He stated: "The resumption of regular air services between Sendai and Hong Kong after 13 years is incredibly exciting news for Sendai and the Tohoku region, which actively promotes inbound tourism. Indeed, as of September this year, the number of overnight stays in Miyagi Prefecture by Hong Kong visitors had already reached 23,870, exceeding last year's total (23,620). We are confident that this new route will further boost visitor numbers from Hong Kong in the years to come."

Japan has been a key market for Hong Kong Airlines. Bookings for Christmas and Lunar New Year have already reached 90%, prompting the airline to increase services in December to: Sapporo (daily), Tokyo (five daily flights), and Osaka (four daily flights). In addition to strengthening its regional network, Hong Kong Airlines will resume services to Gold Coast, Australia, and Vancouver, Canada next month, marking its return to the long-haul international market and further enhancing its global reach.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Sendai is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – SDJ HX584 0935 1435 Mon, Wed, Sat SDJ – HKG HX585 1535 2000

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

