Hong Kong Airlines Returns to the North American Market and Celebrates the First Flight to Vancouver, Canada

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo said: "We are delighted to reinstate the Vancouver service, offering passengers more flight choices. Vancouver was Hong Kong Airlines' first North American destination, which was first launched in June 2017, and has always been popular. Resuming this route not only marks our official return to the North American market but also demonstrates the progress of our strategic transformation from a regional to an international airline earlier this year and boosting our confidence in expanding our global route network coverage."

To further enhance the passenger experience, the airline has curated a selection of Hong Kong-style in-flight meals for this route, offering a variety of Chinese, Western, and vegetarian options for both business and economy-class passengers.

Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun said, "Our Hong Kong-Vancouver route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, providing a high-quality and unique long-haul flight experience. Passengers from both Hong Kong and Canada can experience our attentive service and delicious meals, reflecting Hong Kong Airlines' customer-centric service approach and commitment to serving passengers in North America and around the world. This also underscores our vision of becoming a leading full-service airline in the region and internationally."

As a full-service airline, Hong Kong Airlines has actively improved its services and expanded its operations in recent years. Through strategic route network optimisation and fleet adjustments, it now serves over 30 destinations, demonstrating a strong recovery. Last year, flight numbers fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with an average passenger load factor of approximately 85% and over 5 million passengers carried. To support business growth, the company will continue to expand its fleet size as needed to further increase its capacity. By then, a fleet with diverse configurations will enhance operational flexibility and coverage, providing passengers convenient access to travel across mainland China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia via Hong Kong, as well as popular global travel destinations such as Australia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Vancouver is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – YVR HX080 22:10 18:10 Tue 23:50 19:50 Sat YVR – HKG HX081 01:50 07:00+1 Wed, Sun

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

For high-resolution photos, please download here: https://bitly.cx/SL0m

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

