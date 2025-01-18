Hong Kong Airlines Takes Off to Australia's Gold Coast Bringing Popular Travel Option for the Chinese New Year

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Airlines celebrated the first flight between Hong Kong and Australia's Gold Coast, marking the airline's return to become the first local carrier to reinstate this highly anticipated route after several years.

Operating seasonally from 17 January to 15 February 2025, the service covers four flights per week for a four-week period encompassing the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The route is operated by an A330 wide-body aircraft, offering both business and economy-class seating.

Hong Kong Airlines held a ceremony event at Hong Kong Airport to mark the relaunch OOL airport welcomes HKA with lion dance A welcoming ceremony was held at the Gold Coast Airport

To commemorate the relaunch, a ceremony was held at the boarding gate before the inaugural flight took off. Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun, representatives of Gold Coast and Queensland Airports, as well as senior representatives of the Airport Authority Hong Kong attended the event, interacted with passengers, and presented bespoke gifts to share the joy.

First flight HX015 to Gold Coast arriving at the Gold Coast Airport at 8:55 am local time. Passengers are welcomed by a lively traditional lion dance performance arranged by the Gold Coast Airport.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo stated, "We are delighted to have a full flight of passengers on our first voyage, with around 300 travellers coming to experience Queensland's warm climate and exciting tourist activities. We also look forward to welcoming visitors from the Gold Coast and the Queensland region to Hong Kong during our operation period, inviting them to immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and enjoy authentic Hong Kong cuisine."

Hong Kong Airlines President and Captain Mr Sun joined the cockpit crew to pilot the first flight, he stated, "As one of Hong Kong's leading full-service airlines, Hong Kong Airlines is committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive services, including flexible baggage allowance options, complimentary inflight meals, and comfortable seats, to ensure that every passenger can enjoy a pleasant journey."

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Ms Amelia Evans said, "We're delighted to welcome Hong Kong Airlines' guests to our beautiful city of Gold Coast and can't wait for them to experience the best of an Australian summer across the whole region. We hope this connection with Hong Kong will pave the way for longer-term services across our key markets in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Mainland China."

Queensland Tourism Minister Andrew Powell stated, "This influx from Hong Kong over the Lunar New Year period is an exciting opportunity for Gold Coast, supporting local jobs and the economy."

Tourism and Events Queensland's (TEQ) Ollie Philpot helped mark the milestone arrival. He commented, "TEQ has worked closely with Hong Kong Airlines and partners including Experience Gold Coast to put the Gold Coast up in lights in Hong Kong and Mainland China to drive demand for these flights and the destination."

Acting Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates celebrated the return of this important service after six years and its positive contribution to the region.

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn said the resumption of Hong Kong Airlines' services marks a significant step forward for the Gold Coast's tourism industry.

"China is a hugely important source market for the Gold Coast, so we are thrilled to see Hong Kong Airlines' services lift off again,"

The resumption of the Gold Coast route marks Hong Kong Airlines' first step back into the long-haul market. The company is progressively expanding its fleet to support a phased expansion of its network, including potential new routes within Australia and a return to the North American market. Additionally, beyond Vancouver, the airline is also actively exploring the possibility of expanding services to Los Angeles, Seattle, and Toronto to offer passengers a wider range of international travel options.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Gold Coast is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – OOL HX015 22:00 08:55+1 Mon, Wed. Fri, Sun OOL – HKG HX016 10:25 17:20 Mon, Tue, Thurs, Sat

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

