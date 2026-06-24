Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Presents the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

6 selected local companies create original AI-assisted animations to showcase at the Hong Kong Pavilion of Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026

HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) is a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence ("AI") into animation production. This year, the scheme has provided support to six selected local companies, each receiving up to HK$850,000 in subsidies and expert guidance to apply AI tools in creating original animated works. The scheme's objectives are to explore the potential of AI in animation production, foster innovation within the industry, and generate new business opportunities.

The opening ceremony of the “Hong Kong Pavilion” by the “Future Animation” Scheme was successfully held at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026

HKDEA has once again set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the International Animation Film Market (Mifa) during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 in France. From 23rd to 26th June, the six companies selected under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme are showcasing their AI-assisted original animations at Mifa, thereby presenting the unique cultural character and creativity of Hong Kong animation to the international market.

The opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion took place on 23rd June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests, including officiating guests Mr. Gabriel Pang, Chairman of HKDEA, Miss Yvonne Ip, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Mr. Kasper Ng, Deputy Representative of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, and Mr. Christopher Lai, Director, France, Spain and Portugal of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, witnessing the collaborative achievements of creativity and technology, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong's creative journey.

During the 4-day exhibition of the Hong Kong Pavilion at Mifa, the six selected companies will engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises from around the world. In addition, the "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" held on 23rd June 2026 offered these companies a valuable opportunity to present their projects to international industry professionals and investors, aiming to foster overseas collaboration and attract investment opportunities. The 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme supports selected companies in participating in major international animation festivals, expanding their creative and commercial perspectives, and further showcasing the innovation and professionalism of Hong Kong's animation industry.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 is one of the world's most prestigious international animation events. A series of activities takes place this year in Annecy, France from 21st to 27th June 2026, including the 4-day Mifa which is a significant annual trade fair for the animation industry, held from 23rd to 26th June 2026. The 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme sets up the Hong Kong Pavilion at Mifa to support Hong Kong animation in expanding into overseas markets.

Details of the Hong Kong Pavilion's exhibition, opening ceremony and the "Hong Kong Partners Pitches" at the "Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026" are as follows:

Hong Kong Pavilion's Exhibition at Mifa

Date: 23rd to 26th June 2026

Time: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Venue: Stand C.51, Mifa

Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony

Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:00nn – 1:00pm (Including networking cocktail party)

Hong Kong Partners Pitches

Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 2:45pm – 4:00pm

Venue: Berlioz Room, 3rd Floor, Impérial Palace

For more information about the Hong Kong Partners Pitches at the "Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026", please visit the website:

https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/event/5a81f6df-e08a-4dca-945d-f961f73f4d82

About the 3 rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

In today's fast-paced world, people can leverage AI as a tool to significantly enhance work efficiency, enabling them to produce works in better quality with limited resources. HKDEA aims to support the industry in seeking breakthroughs and fostering innovation in animation production through the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme. By exploring and applying AI's potential in assisting animation production, the scheme seeks to nurture exceptional works and open up new business opportunities.

Building on the remarkable achievements of the previous schemes, the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme received an overwhelming response, with numerous qualified applications. The judging committee conducted rigorous assessments and interviews based on creativity and originality, design and artistic quality, storytelling ability/visual impact, as well as the companies' track record, capacity to produce the proposed work, technical capability of mastering AI on production, and commitment to the program. Ultimately, six local companies were selected to receive subsidies.

The 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme provides comprehensive support to the six selected local companies, helping them enhance their animation production capabilities and develop AI application technologies. Each selected company is granted a maximum subsidy of HK$850,000 to produce a 15-20 minute long animation work assisted by AI. In addition, the companies receive expert mentoring, allocating two interns from relevant institutions, and access to training on AI-related legal risks, intellectual property, the latest AI tools and trends, as well as experience-sharing seminars.

List of six selected companies of The 3 rd "Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

(arranged in alphabetical order by company name)

Company Names Work Title Animation Synopsis eMotionLAB LTD. REFRAME The story is about a registered therapist Kiki, along with her AI assistant,

Neebu, specialising in using advanced AI technology to reframe patients'

traumatic memories. However, a catastrophic error occurs when Kiki

accidentally imports a folder of "AI trash"—distorted, failed

generations—from the computer directly into a patient's subconscious.



To prevent a mental collapse, Kiki must bridge her consciousness into

the patient's mind before they wake up. Navigating through layers of

fragmented recollections, she must hunt down and delete every surreal

glitch, fighting to preserve the integrity of the patient's precious

memories. Fanflare Creative Limited Full Throttle Kitchen The story is about the main character, Tai Lung Fung, who must save

her family's legendary restaurant from a ruthless critic's closure threat.

Ah Fan must recreate a forgotten masterpiece: "Calmly (Ping An) White

Jade." Ah Fan has a "super-palate" but a crippling hatred for fish—the

dish's secret core. Thrust into a magical dream, she travels 15 years into

the past to apprentice under her late father. To unlock the recipe, she

must conquer her deepest prejudice and master her craft. With the real-

world deadline looming, Ah Fan races to bridge the gap between

memory and flavour before her family's legacy vanishes forever. Newgen Creativity Limited Tuen Mun Vs. Tin Shui Wai The story is set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic Hong Kong, two robots

set out to find a home for an injured bird. Their journey turns chaotic

when a relentless alien creature begins hunting them across Tin Shui

Wai and Tuen Mun. The alien grows stronger with every encounter,

leaving the robots with no choice but to keep running. Fleeing through

the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Tunnel, they finally arrive at the foot of The

Big Buddha⋯⋯ Point Five Creations Airbag The story is about that the Airbag makes humanity immortal. Death is

obsolete; they just reboot. Humanity has rewritten the definition of life.



The world is divided into endless communes, each striving for eternity,

codifying its memory, defining its soul.



But outside the system, the unidentifiable roam. And the outcast—the

half-beasts—they hunt the ultimate prize: Airbag. Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd. Cirkillation A story about loneliness and struggle. Protagonist No.11 traps ants in

ink spirals and traps himself within them. Childhood memories of his

mother's warm embrace have long faded, reduced to strokes of solace

drawn line by line. In the loneliness of relentless bullying, the "circles"

grow ever larger, the "obsession" ever deeper.



The black cat vanishes, Donny's ankle throbs in pain, and the spiral

devours the suspense of revenge. Until a colossal circle boils like an

infant's cry, will he let go before leaving a last shade of black mark……



In the endless spiral, escape was attempted, yet the wound never

heals…… Taproot Studio Limited Odium ZERO "Odium ZERO" tells the story of an apocalypse born from lies. Ten days

after an extraterrestrial pathogen crashes onto the Earth, its spores

begin to resonate with humanity's "lie brainwaves", driving people into

madness and transforming them into grotesque creatures known as

Ashes. Amid the ruins, a live streamer named May and a soldier named

Yanga are forced to fight side by side inside a collapsing hospital,

confronting both monsters and the fading remnants of human nature. It

is a story of truth and redemption — a reflection of how light struggles to

survive in the depths of despair.



Humanity has never escaped lies, and in the end of the world, deceit

becomes a fatal trigger. When truth collides with survival, how will

humanity choose?



For details about "3rd Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme", please visit our website: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, HKDEA is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals - boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and other related industries such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable image for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.

For more information, please visit HKDEA's website at www.hkdea.org

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk

SOURCE The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association