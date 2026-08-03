JustMarkets unveils how CPI surprises drive forex market volatility

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JustMarkets just released an insight about how CPI surprises truly drive forex market volatility and How to prepare for it. On CPI day, the headline inflation number itself doesn't move the market—it's already priced in. Instead, the real driver for currency pairs like EUR/USD is the gap between actual figures and market expectations.

Even a 3.4% reading can cause the dollar weakness if traders expect higher inflation. And the opposite scenario – weaker numbers that beat consensus expectations may drive the dollar strength. According to Federal Reserve research, the price driver here is a surprise component rather than the headline.

"The true catalyst for forex volatility isn't the inflation figure itself, but how wildly it deviates from market consensus," said JustMarkets's representative. "Traders who focus solely on the headline often miss the real market drivers."

Why the Expectation Gap Is More Important Than the Level

Forex is driven by expectations for interest rate decisions. And inflation plays its role by impacting expectations for future central bank policy. This is the reason why identical numbers may cause completely opposite reactions at different times. It depends on how they compare to market positioning.

Main factors:

Monthly CPI and core CPI

Core services inflation

Revisions to the previous period data

Central banks policy pricing

Year-over-year data is less important in terms of price impact than monthly and core data.

How to Calculate Surprise

Start with the simplest metric: Surprise = Actual CPI − Consensus CPI.

Consensus comes from the economic calendar's forecast and reflects the market positioning. And then you need to check the market reaction through rates. The sequence typically runs: CPI surprise → change in front-end yields → USD movement → the sentiment adjustment.

Traders frequently employ this methodology in combination with the JustMarkets Economic Calendar to track high-impact releases in real time.

What the Intraday Move Actually Looks Like

CPI reactions usually happen in three stages. The first one is a headline shock with the potential algorithms' reaction within a few seconds. Then comes the interpretation stage, with a time frame of 15-60 minutes and analysis of core numbers and yield confirmation. And then either continuation or reversal happens.

Approaches to Trading CPI Day

There are two common approaches to CPI.

The momentum approach requires the consistency of headlines and core surprises with yields' confirmation. Most traders wait until the first minute's candle is closed to avoid false signals.

requires the consistency of headlines and core surprises with yields' confirmation. Most traders wait until the first minute's candle is closed to avoid false signals. The fade approach requires dislocations like the absence of yield confirmation to FX movement or dislocations between headlines and core numbers. In this case, traders usually wait 10−20 minutes for exhaustion of the initial move and reversal setup search.

Risk management is crucial. Most traders limit their position size to 0.25%-0.50% of their equity because of widening spreads and slippage. Sometimes the decision to trade off is more optimal during extreme volatility than forced entry.

How to Prepare for the Next CPI Day Release

One way to get ready is to monitor EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY pairs and an economic calendar with events' importance. The workflow is: Economic calendar → release → Trading platform.

The final step brings traders to the execution platform. Many turn to JustMarkets, which offers CFDs on these currency pairs, with execution stability and fast market access that make it well suited for high-volatility macro events.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

SOURCE Just Global Markets Ltd