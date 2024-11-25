Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 - Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled

AI Innovations Leading the Way - Smart Mobility Grand Award Winner Won the "Award of the Year"

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steered by the Digital Policy Office and organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was successfully held on 22 Nov, 2024. The Smart Mobility Award includes 3 streams – Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport. Selected contestants were awarded with Gold, Silver, Bronze Awards, or Certificate of Merit after undergoing adjudication processes and subsequent interviews by the judging panel. In addition, in a bid to foster the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), a new "Best Use of AI" award was introduced this year to recognise and honour outstanding achievements in harnessing the power of AI in respective areas.

(Above) This year’s “Smart Mobility Grand Award” was awarded to the project “Public transport ridership simulation and railway planning - MTR to Keep Cities Moving” jointly developed by MTR Corporation and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology”, and was also honoured with the " Award of the Year" from the eight Grand Awards. (Below) Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong (grey jacket in the middle), and the HKICT Awards - Smart Mobility Award winners.

This year's "Smart Mobility Grand Award" was awarded to the project "Public transport ridership simulation and railway planning - MTR to Keep Cities Moving" jointly developed by MTR Corporation and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The project also received the "Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) Gold Award" and the "Best Use of AI Award", and was honoured with the "Award of the Year", selected by the Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awards. The project utilises a large-scale dynamic simulation model with digital twin to visualise crowd distribution for station and traffic management, facilitating a systematic decision-making process for railway planning. The judging panel unanimously recognised that the solution excellently demonstrated how to combine open data with MTR's passenger data to adjust simulation models. This not only allows for a more accurate forecast of active passengers' behaviour patterns but also enables automatic updates, ensuring timely adjustments to travel arrangements in response to unexpected situations, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the transportation system, bringing substantial benefits to society as a whole.

Other outstanding award-winning projects include: a smart prototype solution for Chinese medicinal powders that combines industrial robots, vision programmes, cameras, sensors, along with mechanical structures and control software; a one-stop supply chain management platform for aircraft parts that integrates warehouse management system with digital technology; a Smart City App integrating advanced indoor mapping and positioning technology for barrier-free navigation. For details of more award-winning projects, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward.

"We are delighted to witness the increasing adoption of AI technology, which is driving innovation and technological development locally. This year, many of the winning projects showcased exceptional creativity, integrating AI elements and aligning with the global sustainability trend, while addressing various pain points in response to industry needs. This reflects both the remarkable achievements and immense potential of Hong Kong's talent. GS1 Hong Kong will continue to collaborate with the government and industries to promote 'Go Digital, Go Green' through international standards, shaping Hong Kong into a world-class smart city," said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong.

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (In alphabetic order by company / organisation name):

Category Award Organisation Winning Entry Smart Mobility Grand MTR Corporation / The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Public transport ridership simulation and railway planning - MTR to Keep Cities Moving Smart Mobility Best Use of AI MTR Corporation / The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Public transport ridership simulation and railway planning - MTR to Keep Cities Moving Smart Transport Gold MTR Corporation / The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Public transport ridership simulation and railway planning - MTR to Keep Cities Moving Silver Transport Department, The Government of the HKSAR / Autotoll Limited / Arup HKeToll – the free-flow tolling system Bronze MTR Corporation / Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited Revolutionizing Emergency Communication: AI-Driven NLP Transcription for Immediate Incident

Attention in Tetra Radio Certificate of Merit Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics Limited / Drainage Services Department, The Government of the HKSAR Tumbler Inspection Ball Robot with Embodied Intelligence Smart Logistics Gold Hong Kong Productivity Council Smart Pack@TCM Gold SF Supply Chain - Hong Kong & Macau / Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Wing to Shelf Tracker Bronze PARKnSHOP / Geek Plus International Co.,Ltd / Acquaintance Enterprises Limited PNS Online Fulfilment Centre Certificate of Merit Zuellig Pharma Limited Automation Warehouse Smart Tourism Gold Maphive Technology Limited CityGeni - Smart City App Specializing in Barrier-Free Navigation Silver Locolla Limited / WiTricity HK Limited LocoBike Bronze Lincogn Technology Co. Limited Yoswit's Smart Hotel System Certificate of Merit Ctrip Corporate Travel Holding (Hong Kong) Limited Digital Business Travel Solution

For details of the winning entries, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2024-11/SMA%202024%20booklet_single%20page_AW10%20%286%29_0.pdf

For details about "Smart Mobility Award", please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward

For more photos, please access this link.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong's mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for "Smarter Business, Better Life".

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 118 national chapters serving 150 economies globally. For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org.

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong