Hong Kong Life Receives the Certifications of "Hong Kong Registration - Silver-Friendly Financial Products" Presented by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency for Multiple Outstanding Insurance Products

HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Life Insurance Company Limited ("Hong Kong Life") has been awarded the "Hong Kong Registration – Silver-Friendly Financial Products" certification presented by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ("HKQAA") for its outstanding insurance products. This recognition affirms Hong Kong Life's exceptional performance in product development, service support and customer care, providing all-around support for the financial needs of the silver-haired customer segment.

Facing the trend of diversified global economic environment and the rising longevity, customers have a growing demand for financial solutions with cross-border flexibility. Hong Kong Life is dedicated to addressing the protection and financial planning needs of individuals at different life stages by continuously optimizing its product designs and support services, enabling a hassle-free living for the elderly group. Meanwhile, The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency has introduced the "Hong Kong Registration – Silver-Friendly Series", which aims to establish a set of criteria from the perspective of elderly consumers, guiding enterprises to enhance their premises, products, and services. Through elder-friendly designs and attentive services, it supports the daily living of seniors and creates a consumer environment that better aligns with the needs and preferences of the silver-haired customer segment."

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life said, "As Hong Kong transitions into an aging society, providing silver-haired customers with reassuring and thoughtful protection has always been our top priority. This certification recognizes our dedication and people-centric design across product development, service support, and customer care, which enable us to deliver flexible and suitable protection to our elderly customers. In future, we will continue to uphold our 'customer-centric' philosophy, introducing more diversified and innovative financial products to accompany our customers getting through every stage of life."

Hong Kong Life's insurance products certified under the 'Hong Kong Registration – Silver-Friendly Financial Products' and Essential Registration Elements:

Products Essential Registration Element Wealth Accelerator (Premier) Multi-Currency Insurance Plan Click here for certification Age Risk Profiling and Product Suitability Review

Legacy and Estate Planning Support

Flexible Withdrawal and Asset Liquidity Features

Multi-Channel and Multilingual Support Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan Click here for certification Delightful Life Savings Insurance Plan Click here for certification Age Risk Profiling and Product Suitability Review

Health-Linked Wealth Planning Services

Flexible Withdrawal and Asset Liquidity Features

Multi-Channel and Multilingual Support Wealth Prestige Savings Insurance Plan Click here for certification Monthly Harvest Savings Insurance Plan Click here for certification

About Hong Kong Life

Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was established in 2001 and is committed to providing customers with comprehensive and convenient insurance and wealth management services through an extensive distribution network of approximately 130 distribution locations, including Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), and Shanghai Commercial Bank. Since 9 October 2025, Hong Kong Life has officially become a member of the Yuexiu Group, following the successful completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong Life by Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited ("Yuexiu").

About Yuexiu Group

Yuexiu Group is a conglomerate ranking top in asset size among all state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou, having strong presence across different sectors including banking and finance, real estate, transportation infrastructure and food, etc. Yuexiu Group holds six listed platforms, namely Yuexiu Property (123.HK), Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (1052.HK), Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405.HK), Yuexiu Services (6626.HK), Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (000987.SZ) and China Asset Management – Yuexiu Highway REIT (180202.SZ). Yuexiu is also the holding company of Chong Hing Bank Limited and Chong Hing Insurance Company Limited.

SOURCE Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited