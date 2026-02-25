PPA Tour Asia's first-ever Slam brings up to US$1.1 million in Pro prize money and 1,500 PPA Ranking points to one of the world's most electric sporting cities.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball is making port. PPA Tour Asia has announced the Hong Kong Slam (October 19-25) as the blockbuster finale to 2026, bringing the tour's most iconic stars to a city built for sport and entertainment. The complete calendar has also been confirmed with ten stops headed to the region this year.

The Hong Kong Slam 2026 is set to be the biggest professional pickleball tournament ever staged in Asia. The sport's top names will descend on the city chasing glory, ranking points, and a share of up to US$1.1 million Pro prize purse.

Hong Kong Slam To Close 2026 As PPA Tour Asia Reveals Calendar

And they won't be alone. PPA Tour Asia's Play Where the Pros Play experience puts pickleball hobbyists and diehards on the same courts and under the same lights. Amateur events will run alongside the Pros, with age and rating categories on offer for all. Pack your paddle for dinks by day and dai pai dong dining by night.

The Slam is also the one and only chance for players to complete the 2026 tour medal set. The roaring dragon head — the crowning piece of the season's interlocking hardware — is only up for grabs at the final stop.

Hong Kong will close out what promises to be an action-packed 2026 season. With ten stops confirmed across seven markets, PPA Tour Asia continues to push into new cities, growing and cementing the sport's footprint across the region.

PPA TOUR ASIA 2026 CALENDAR

MB Hanoi Cup | April 1-5 | US$300,000

Kuala Lumpur Open | May 13-17 | US$50,000

Macao Open | May 27-31 | US$70,000

China Open 1 | June 17-21 | US$70,000

Tokyo Open | July 1-4 | US$50,000

Singapore Open | July 23-26 | US$70,000

Ho Chi Minh City Open | August 6-9 | US$70,000

China Open 2 | August 20-23 | US$70,000

Kuala Lumpur Cup | September 9-13 | US$300,000

Hong Kong Slam | October 19-25 | US$1,100,000

Kimberly Koh, Managing Director of UPA Asia, said: "The 2026 calendar reflects the incredible growth of professional pickleball across Asia. We're expanding into new cities and bringing the PPA experience to more players — both Pros and Amateurs — across the region. With the Hong Kong Slam set to bring together the sport's top stars, passionate fans, and world-class entertainment, it's the perfect finale to what promises to be a landmark year for the sport."

For the full 2026 calendar, event details, and updates, visit ppatour-asia.com.

SOURCE PPA Tour Asia by UPA Asia