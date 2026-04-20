Hong Kong Unveils Its First Satoshi Nakamoto Statue at Web3 Festival

MicroBit & HashKey Group Celebrate a Web3 Milestone

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroBit Capital Management Limited ("MicroBit") and HashKey Group jointly unveiled Hong Kong's first Satoshi Nakamoto statue at the Web3 Festival. The ceremony honors Satoshi's pioneering contributions to blockchain and symbolizes industry's confidence in the future of Web3.

Wilson Fung (left), CEO of MicroBit Group, and Ryan Ru (right), CEO of HashKey Exchange Business Group, jointly officiated the unveiling of first Satoshi Nakamoto Statue

The globally limited-edition statue, crafted by Italian artist and Bitcoin advocate Valentina Picozzi, embodies Bitcoin's decentralized philosophy and the enduring mystique of its pseudonymous creator. To date, only six such statues have appeared worldwide: Switzerland; Bitcoin Beach (El Salvador); Tokyo, Hanoi, Miami and the New York Stock Exchange.

Senior executives from MicroBit and HashKey Group attended the ceremony and jointly officiated the unveiling. Bitcoin's milestone innovations have inspired countless blockchain projects and serve as a guiding icon for the Web3 community; this statue is set to become a signature festival highlight and a prominent photo landmark, motivating professionals to drive industry progress.

The event focuses on virtual asset development, Web3 technology integration, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international Web3 hub. As a leading virtual asset manager in Hong Kong, MicroBit actively supports the growth of Web3 and collaborates closely with HashKey in support of the festival.

Wilson Fung, CEO of MicroBit Group, said: "We are advancing this mission by building regulated and accessible investment tools that translate the promise of decentralization into real-world reliability for investors."

Ryan Ru, CEO of HashKey Exchange Business Group, added: "With MicroBit's support, the Satoshi statue at the Web3 Festival signals Hong Kong's confidence in Web3. We look forward to continued collaboration in building this ecosystem together. "

The Satoshi statue at the Web3 Carnival embodies Hong Kong's commitment to Web3 —partnering with MicroBit, we're driving our ecosystem forward together.

About MicroBit

MicroBit Capital Management Limited is a premier Hong Kong-based investment manager with a specialized focus on virtual assets. We are committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors, empowering them to diversify portfolios and capture the transformative potential of virtual assets.

MicroBit is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for Type 1 (Dealing in securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities, and is subject to additional terms and conditions for Virtual Asset Fund Managers (VAFMs) imposed by the SFC (VAFM T&Cs). Welcome to visit our website for further details: https://www.microbit.ai/en/

About HashKey Holdings Limited

HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey", the Company, Stock Code: 3887.HK) is an established comprehensive digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, providing end-to-end financial infrastructure, technology and investment management to create a digital assets ecosystem. The Company offers a licensed digital asset platform to provide transaction facilitation services, on-chain services, and asset management services.

SOURCE MicroBit Capital Management Limited