MicroBit Partners with HKU in HK$8 Million Donation to Launch LINK Programme for Next‑Gen AI and Blockchain Leaders and Entrepreneurs

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroBit Capital Management Limited ("MicroBit"), the leading virtual asset manager in Hong Kong, today announced a donation of HK$8 million to The University of Hong Kong (HKU) to jointly launch the "LINK Programme" (Leadership and Innovation Network for Knowledge), commencing in the 2026-27 academic year, for a period of five years. This marks MicroBit's first collaboration with HKU, directly funding an interdisciplinary talent development initiative focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and smart computing, with the aim of actively cultivating the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Professor Jay Siegel(left), Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Teaching and Learning), and Wilson Fung(right), CEO of MicroBit Group

The LINK Programme is led by HKU and targets undergraduate students, with a focus on cutting‑edge areas such as AI, blockchain, smart computing, and future electronics. The programme also includes cross‑regional collaboration with HKU's campus in Shanghai, integrating teaching and research resources across locations. MicroBit's donation will support overall course development, the operation of exchange projects, and the establishment of a dedicated scholarship.

With financial markets evolving faster than ever, MicroBit believes innovation is essential to long‑term success. By embracing new technologies and delivering accessible, regulated investment tools, the firm aims to drive sustainable growth. In the same way, MicroBit encourages young talent to develop a pioneering mindset and leadership skills, boldly and creatively exploring emerging fields to unlock new opportunities at the intersection of technology and finance.

Wilson Fung, CEO of MicroBit Group, said: " As a regulated virtual asset manager, MicroBit sees this donation as a long‑term investment in Hong Kong's future technological competitiveness. We fully resonate with LINK Programme's philosophy."

Professor Jay Siegel, Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Teaching and Learning) at HKU, said "We are thrilled to launch the LINK Programme which integrates classroom teaching in HK with placements in Shanghai, leveraging the best exposure in both cities to prepare future-ready graduates. We are indeed delighted to have MicroBit concurring with our philosophy and supporting our initiative."

MicroBit will continue to deepen its collaboration with academic institutions, industry partners, and the regulatory ecosystem, driving cross‑boundary innovation between technology and finance and supporting Hong Kong in strengthening its position as an international innovation and financial hub.

About MicroBit

MicroBit Capital Management Limited is a premier Hong Kong-based investment manager with a specialized focus on virtual assets. We are committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors, empowering them to diversify portfolios and capture the transformative potential of virtual assets.

MicroBit is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities, and is subject to additional terms and conditions for Virtual Asset Fund Managers (VAFMs) imposed by the SFC ("VAFM T&Cs"). Welcome to visit our website for further details: https://www.microbit.ai/en/ or subscribe us: https://www.microbit.ai/en/subscribe/.

SOURCE MicroBit Capital Management Limited