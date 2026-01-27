Hotel seven x seven Ishigaki Hosts Light Art Show to Illuminate the New Year

—Set Against the Night Sky of Ishigaki Island, 500 Drones and Fireworks Spectacularly Celebrate the New Year—

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasumigaseki Capital Group's fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hidekazu Ogata; hereinafter "FHG") held the special New Year event, "2026 New Year DRONE SHOW Origins" at Hotel seven x seven Ishigaki over three days from Thursday, January 1, to Saturday, January 3, 2026. The grand spectacle combined a light display featuring 500 drones with fireworks, offering hotel guests a New Year's-exclusive experience set against the night sky of Ishigaki Island.

The show was realized through a collaboration between VISIONOID, which produces drone performances for major domestic theme parks and renowned artists, and MARUGO, an award-winning fireworks company with a strong record at major fireworks competitions. Through meticulous synchronization of cutting-edge drone choreography and fireworks, the production delivered a powerful, immersive experience in which light and sound merged seamlessly, creating a dazzling moment befitting the opening of the New Year.

The program, "Origins," is an original production themed around "the quest for energy," symbolizing a "beginning" that connects the universe to the future. In the finale, fireworks were launched alongside a drone countdown display. The interplay of light and flame spreading across the night sky became a symbolic moment celebrating the New Year's arrival and was etched into the memories of many guests. Throughout the event period, numerous guests captured the show in photos and videos, generating strong interest and positive engagement across social media platforms.

FHG will continue to enhance the value of the guest experience at each of its properties by creating experiential content that highlights regional appeal and the natural environment.

Event Overview

Program Name: 2026 New Year DRONE SHOW "Origins"

Event Period: January 1 (Thu) – January 3 (Sat), 2026

Start Time: 21:00 each day (approx. 10 minutes per show)

During the event period, the show content was adjusted based on weather conditions, and on the final day, a combined drone and fireworks performance was presented.

Venue: seven x seven Ishigaki

Audience: Hotel guests

Official Website: https://sevenxseven.com/hotels/ishigaki/

