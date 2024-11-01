How Taiwan Is Innovating to Nourish East Asia's Modern Consumers

TAIPEI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies showcasing how Taiwanese food makers are innovating to provide novel ready-to-go products that balance nutrition, sustainability, and flavor while ensuring exacting safety standards.

Taiwanese brands are crafting snacks that blend tradition, flavor, and wellness

A growing impact on regional consumers

According to the World Economic Forum, approximately 65% of consumers are striving to adopt healthier, more sustainable habits. In Japan, the focus on health and functional foods is increasing as the population ages and national medical expenses rise, while in South Korea, longer working hours have impacted the health and wellbeing of working-age individuals. At the same time, food safety remains a top concern and the rise of dual-income households in both countries is leading to a growing demand for ready-to-eat meals.

Amid these shifting consumer trends, Taiwanese food makers have recently benefitted from the growing familiarity with Taiwanese delicacies through bubble tea and pineapple cakes. Their food innovations are well-positioned to expand their global impact, helping consumers and regional food industry partners alike.

Innovating for health and sustainability

To cater to regional tastes, Taiwanese food makers are innovating in several ways:

Using inventive alternatives to increase nutrition and sustainability : Given maple syrup's lower glycemic index and rich mineral content, Taiwan YouGood Food Co., Ltd. has introduced it as a more sustainable sugar replacement in its Maple Syrup Pie and other products.

: Given maple syrup's lower glycemic index and rich mineral content, Taiwan YouGood Food Co., Ltd. has introduced it as a more sustainable sugar replacement in its Maple Syrup Pie and other products. Improving the nutritional profile of desserts : Wanshen has incorporated white fungus into its pineapple cake with a touch of orange flavor, creating the best-selling Snow White Fungus Pastry. . This unique treat is popular for its polysaccharides and dietary fiber.

: Wanshen has incorporated white fungus into its pineapple cake with a touch of orange flavor, creating the best-selling Snow White Fungus Pastry. . This unique treat is popular for its polysaccharides and dietary fiber. Novel healthy seafood snacks: Kuei Shan's Penghu Uncle brand has introduced mustard-flavored fish skin, which is rich in collagen and Omega-3.

Tailoring food products to busy lifestyles

As dual-income households grow across the region, Taiwanese food makers are responding with innovative ready-to-eat foods. Taiwan YouGood has an Energy Bar for on-the-go sustenance, and WEI-I Foodstuff Co., Ltd.'s premium-grade fish floss and Wanshen's Snow White Fungus Pastry serve as convenient snacks.

Ensuring food safety

By securing various international certifications, Taiwanese food enterprises ensure food safety is a top priority. For example, WEI-I has passed FSSC 22000, EU, and HACCP certifications for food safety, and Kuei Shan has been certified under the ISO 22000, HACCP, and FSSC 22000 standards.

A key partner worldwide

Across consumer products, OEM, and ODM services, Taiwan's food industry has several advantages to offer:

Innovation capabilities : Through high-tech production processes and access to high-quality ingredients

: Through high-tech production processes and access to high-quality ingredients Trustworthy and reliable : Committed to partner success and confidentiality

: Committed to partner success and confidentiality Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs

: Flexibility and customization for specific needs ESG: Embrace sustainability in production and source materials

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Consultations on needs and matching services

Extensive list of companies available online for free: https://innovation.taitra.org.tw/en/supplier-list

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

