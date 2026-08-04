Huawei Cloud Appoints Redington as Indonesia Distributor to Accelerate Cloud and AI Adoption

Partnership will expand partner capabilities, improve access to advanced cloud and AI solutions, and support Indonesia's growing digital economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud on August 3 announced the appointment of Redington, a leading technology solutions provider and innovation ecosystem orchestrator, as its official distributor in Indonesia. The partnership combines Huawei Cloud's full-stack cloud and AI capabilities with Redington's extensive partner network, local market expertise and technology enablement capabilities to accelerate the adoption of cloud, data and artificial intelligence solutions across the country.

The appointment was announced during the Redington FinX Nexus Indonesia 2026 event at Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan.

The partnership brings together Huawei Cloud's full-stack cloud and AI capabilities with Redington's technology distribution expertise and extensive channel partner ecosystem. Through its relationships with system integrators, independent software vendors, managed service providers, technology resellers and enterprise partners, Redington will help take Huawei Cloud's solutions to a broader range of customers and industries across Indonesia.

Under the agreement, Redington will support Huawei Cloud's business expansion in Indonesia through partner recruitment and enablement, technical training and certification, joint go-to-market initiatives, solution development, and localized sales and technical support. Partners and customers will gain broader access to Huawei Cloud's portfolio of cloud infrastructure, data platforms, artificial intelligence services, cybersecurity capabilities and industry-specific solutions.

The appointment reflects Huawei Cloud's continued commitment to building an open, collaborative and sustainable cloud ecosystem in Indonesia. By strengthening the capabilities of local partners, the collaboration will help organizations modernize legacy IT environments, accelerate cloud adoption and deploy AI applications with greater speed, security and scalability.

"Huawei Cloud believes that a strong ecosystem is the foundation for accelerating digital transformation," said Leon Fang, CEO of Huawei Cloud Indonesia. "Redington has established a proven track record in technology distribution and partner development across the region. Together, we will strengthen Indonesia's cloud ecosystem by enabling more partners, expanding access to advanced cloud and AI technologies, and helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Huawei Cloud has continued to expand its presence in Indonesia through localized cloud infrastructure, comprehensive cloud-native services and industry innovation. Supported by its global experience serving enterprises across multiple industries, Huawei Cloud works closely with local partners to help customers build intelligent, secure and resilient digital platforms.

Redington brings extensive experience in building and scaling technology ecosystems across emerging markets. By connecting global technology providers with local partners and customers, Redington supports the technology adoption journey through distribution, financing, technical enablement, solution development, demand generation and go-to-market support.

Through the new distribution partnership, Huawei Cloud and Redington will jointly develop partner capabilities through structured training, technical certification and solution enablement programs. The collaboration also aims to create new business opportunities for system integrators, independent software vendors, managed service providers and technology resellers serving Indonesia's growing digital economy.

"We are pleased to partner with Huawei Cloud at a time when cloud and AI are becoming central to Indonesia's next phase of digital growth," said Cem Borhan, Chief Executive Officer, ASEAN & South Asia, Redington. "The real opportunity lies not only in making advanced technology available, but in building the local capabilities, partner expertise and industry solutions required to translate innovation into meaningful business outcomes. By combining Huawei Cloud's technology leadership with Redington's market reach and ecosystem-enablement capabilities, we aim to help partners create new revenue opportunities and accelerate secure, scalable cloud and AI adoption across Indonesia."

The collaboration enables Indonesian organizations to adopt cloud-first architectures that improve operational efficiency, strengthen business resilience and support data-driven decision-making. Customers will also benefit from scalable cloud infrastructure, AI development platforms, data management capabilities, security services and industry solutions designed to address evolving business requirements.

The distributor appointment was announced during FinX Nexus Indonesia 2026, which brings together leaders from Indonesia's banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to discuss emerging trends in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data platforms and digital innovation. The event highlights the growing role of ecosystem collaboration in accelerating digital transformation across Indonesia's financial industry and the broader economy.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805) is a Fortune India 500 company, a leading technology service provider and technology ecosystem orchestrator, helping businesses Unlock Next™ in their digital transformation journey. With presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 70,000+ channel partners, Redington offers end-to-end solutions, from distribution to implementation for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, 3D printing and digital printing, and solar products. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted global distributor of products, services, and solutions across India, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, South Asia, and South-East Asia.

For more information, visit: https://redingtongroup.com

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/huaweiforindonesia/

https://www.instagram.com/huaweiforindonesia/

http://www.huawei.com/minisite/explore-indo/en/

SOURCE Huawei Cloud Indonesia