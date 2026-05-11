Huawei Empowers Regional Synergy at the 2026 APAC Eco-Partner Summit in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier industry summit concluded today at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), gathering hundreds of industry leaders and experts from over 7 key regions, including Mainland China, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand, to forge a new blueprint for ecosystem synergy.

The summit evolved through four strategic pillars: Ideation, Innovation, Integration, and Connection, seamlessly linking technical empowerment with market execution. By leveraging the full-scenario distribution of AppGallery, deep operational insights from Game Center, and the precision of Petal Ads, the host demonstrated a robust framework for developer success. This was brought to life by DANA (Indonesia) representative Ricardo Pramana Suranta and BPI (Philippines) expert Fitzgerald Chee, who shared critical insights on localizing digital payment and financial ecosystems.

The synergy extended into the Wearable and Outbound Travel sectors. Japan's smart skiing platform Yukiyama showcased how wearable tech redefines precision sports. Meanwhile, for the cross-border segment, the Skytone connectivity solution and multi-dimensional advertising strategies were introduced to help partners co-create seamless global travel experiences.

The momentum continued at the "Gaming Industry Summit," which attracted 60+ leading Chinese gaming companies. Key sessions featured Jiugong Games and representatives from DEPA, who dissected the $10-billion growth potential of the "mini-game" sector. The event concluded at Siam Paragon with exclusive interactive sessions and experience-sharing by prominent KOLs and VTubers. By bridging professional technical insights with local cultural resonance, the summit has set a new benchmark for interconnected growth across the Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE Huawei