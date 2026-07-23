Huawei Hosts 1st APAC Intelligent Internet Forum & Executive Night

Liu Xin, Vice President of Computing Product Line, Huawei delivered a speech titled "Building the Infrastructure for the Agentic AI Era." During his address he emphasized that "The opportunity is huge. And innovation never stops. In this golden era of AI, Huawei will keep building the best infrastructure for Agentic AI. Through open source and open collaboration, we will work with the entire internet industry to accelerate the intelligent future for everyone."

Following this, Frank Lu, COO of ISP Computing and Network Infrastructure BU, Huawei presented "New Engine. New Intelligence. New Growth." He stated that "The next chapter won't be written by any one company alone. It will be built through innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

At the forum, leading internet pioneers from China also shared innovative best practices on transforming AI into real-world productivity. The forum provided a comprehensive showcase of full-stack AI innovation, from computing and network infrastructure for the Agentic AI era to multi-modal agent applications, enterprise AGI value realization, and closed-loop model evolution.

During the executive night, Dr. Peter Zhou, Member of the Board of Directors at Huawei and CEO of Huawei Cloud highlighted "Huawei Cloud has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure. We will continue to innovate in Agentic infrastructure, model services, enterprise-grade AI agent platforms, security, and industry AI dream factories to build a fertile 'silicon soil' for enterprise AI innovation. We are cultivating this fertile 'silicon soil' for enterprise AI, shaping the Agentic AI era alongside global customers, partners, and developers."

Spawn Fan, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business, emphasized: "As the agentic era fundamentally reshapes the paradigm of internet industry, Huawei is bridging China's vibrant landscape of AI applications and open-source models with regional growth. Huawei provides APAC internet pioneers with a resilient compute foundation. We are excited to collaborate with regional internet leaders to supercharge their AI transformation and win together in this intelligent age."

As the Agentic AI era reshapes the global internet landscape, Huawei will continue to work closely with regional customers, partners, and developers to unlock scenario-based AI value, accelerate real-world deployment, and jointly shape a thriving, AI-native digital future for APAC.

SOURCE Huawei