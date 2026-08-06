Huawei Named Event Partner of GSMA M360 ASEAN 2026

Huawei to participate as an Event Partner at M360 ASEAN 2026, taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 9-10 September 2026

M360 ASEAN brings together mobile operators, policymakers, and technology partners to discuss the future of connectivity, AI, and digital transformation across Southeast Asia

Huawei representatives will participate in event discussions and engage with industry stakeholders throughout the two-day gathering

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced its participation as an Event Partner for M360 ASEAN 2026, taking place in Kuala Lumpur on 9–10 September 2026. The announcement was marked by a signing ceremony attended by Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at GSMA, and Jason Tao, Vice President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei Asia Pacific.

Supporting M360 ASEAN 2026

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Chief Corporate and International Officer En Syahrilazli Mahammad(middle) witnessing the exchanging of documents between Head of APAC, GSMA Julian Gorman(left) and Jason Tao, Vice President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei Asia Pacific(right).

M360 ASEAN is set to bring together operators, policymakers, and technology partners from across the region to discuss the direction of the digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia. The event will support industry dialogue and collaboration, as stakeholders across the mobile ecosystem explore opportunities driven by 5G evolution, AI and digital transformation.

Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA:

"We are pleased to welcome Huawei as an Event Partner for the inaugural M360 ASEAN. This year's event has been designed to ensure that it helps to accelerate the digital and economical success of the ASEAN region, on a global stage. It is set to bring together leaders from across government, telecom, tech, and industry to explore how Southeast Asia can accelerate its digital ambitions, as the region steps into a pivotal new phase of its development journey. "

By supporting industry platforms such as M360 ASEAN, Huawei aims to contribute to broader conversations around the future of connectivity, digital and intelligent transformation, and the role of technology in enabling economic and social development.

Advancing an intelligent digital future

The mobile industry is entering a new era where connectivity, computing, and artificial intelligence are converging to reshape how people, businesses, and societies interact with technology. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into networks, devices, and digital services, the industry ecosystem will play a critical role in accelerating innovation and creating new opportunities for digital transformation.

Huawei believes that intelligent connectivity will serve as a fundamental foundation for the AI-driven future. By combining advanced connectivity, intelligent infrastructure, and AI capabilities, the industry can unlock new possibilities across sectors, enabling more efficient operations, smarter services, and more inclusive digital experiences.

Huawei has been actively contributing to the global ICT industry through continuous investments in research and development, participation in industry standards and forums, and collaboration with operators, enterprises, and ecosystem partners worldwide.

Together with the broader mobile ecosystem, Huawei aims to contribute to the development of a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable digital future where technology creates greater value for industries, communities, and individuals worldwide.

-ENDS-

SOURCE Huawei