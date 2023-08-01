Huawei OceanStor: First-Ever Storage Product to Get DEKRA Product Carbon Footprint Certificate and DEKRA Seal Certificate

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage is the world's first data storage product to get a DEKRA Product Carbon Footprint Certificate for ISO14067 as well as much-valued DEKRA Seal Certificate that can be affixed on the products. DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. This pioneering achievement reflects the green innovations present in Huawei All-Flash Storage and marks a significant move from Huawei towards energy conservation and emission reduction.

Award Ceremony of Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Storage Winning the World's First DEKRA Storage Product Carbon Footprint Certificate and DEKRA Seal Certificate

The energy consumption of data centers will account for 4.5% of global total energy consumption by 2025. As a result, energy-efficient data centers are critical to global decarbonization. But as data volumes explode, storage facilities are becoming the most power-consuming components of IT infrastructure.

The product carbon footprint measures the total greenhouse gas emissions generated by a product through its lifecycle. Many countries and organizations issued carbon footprint accounting standards and some even introduced legislation to implement carbon sealing systems. The DEKRA expert team measured and verified the full-lifecycle carbon footprint of Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Storage according to ISO14067:2018 standards. Not only does the Huawei product meet ISO14067, its carbon reduction and energy saving technologies have been industry-leading, DEKRA noted.

"In accordance with the global consensus on green development, Huawei Storage is committed to driving society towards sustainable development through technological innovation," said Pang Xin, Vice President of Huawei Data Storage Production Line, during a certification ceremony held in Shenzhen on July 28. "Huawei incorporates the circular economy concept into the full lifecycle of OceanStor All-Flash Storage products to provide a green data foundation for enterprises. On top of that, the awarding of DEKRA Storage Product Carbon Footprint and DEKRA Seal Certificates recognizes Huawei's active participation in putting green development into practice."

Frank Hua, Vice President of Automotive and Industrial Services, DEKRA China, congratulated Huawei, saying, "Huawei data storage products and solutions have been adopted globally. Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Storage won the world's first DEKRA Storage Product Carbon Footprint and DEKRA Seal certificates, setting a fine example in energy saving technology development of storage industry. DEKRA is dedicated to driving green and sustainable development to enable enterprises, and will work with Huawei in driving the shift towards low-carbon development and building a green future."

During the event, Qin Xuan, the Product Management Director of Huawei Flash Storage Department, and Wei Binsheng, the General Manager of DEKRA China Audit and Business Assurance, respectively introduced green and energy-saving strategy of Huawei's storage and DEKRA's sustainability development services and strategies.

Product Management Director of Huawei Flash Storage Domain, Qin Xuan, stated: "SSD replacing HDD is the trend in the green and energy-efficient environment. Replacing one HDD with an SSD can reduce carbon emissions equivalent to the effect of planting 150 trees. Huawei's OceanStor All-flash Storage enhances resource utilization and reduces space occupancy through innovative solutions such as high-density design, data reduction, and system integration. Furthermore, by constructing a system optimization model based on data characteristics and business load patterns, it achieves the optimal energy consumption for the entire system."

General Manager of Audit and Business Assurance of DEKRA China, Paulson Wei, expressed: "Huawei's OceanStor All-flash Storage, as one of Huawei's outstanding storage products, has not only received widespread acclaim for its performance and stability but has also made continuous breakthroughs in the green field. During the carbon footprint audit process, DEKRA deeply felt Huawei's firm commitment to sustainable development. As a leading TIC organization, DEKRA will continue to leverage its professional expertise to provide comprehensive low-carbon services for more enterprises.'

Looking forward, energy-saving storage technologies such as low-power media, near-data computing, and intelligent software-hardware synergy adjustment and control will help achieve optimal energy efficiency with minimum carbon emissions. DEKRA and Huawei Storage will continue to explore diversified energy-saving technologies and work with global partners to accelerate digitalization and low-carbon green development and achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Huawei's vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 49,000 people in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, advisory and training services, testing and certification of products and systems, also in the digital world, as well as temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

