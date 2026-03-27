Huawei's Solution HMS for Car and Chery Deepen Cooperation to Jointly Optimize All-Terrain Navigation Experiences in Thailand

BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's solution HMS for Car returned to the 47th BIMS for the third consecutive year. Showcasing the "Global One-Stop Smart Cockpit Service Solution," it utilized an interactive display vehicle to demonstrate a "seamless charging closed-loop" with regional eMobility interoperability provider Voltality. Navigating to a charging station via Petal Maps connected through Voltality's network allows users to complete payment without stepping out. An on-site MOU with Voltality marks its commitment to a "Vehicle-Network-Charger-Payment" network, providing secure, privacy-compliant support for overseas expansion.

JAECOO 6 EV and JAECOO 6T EV: The Combination of Rugged Aesthetics and All-Terrain Capability

As highly anticipated models in the Thai market, the JAECOO 6 EV and JAECOO 6T EV are purpose-built as electric off-road EVs, engineered to meet the real-world needs of Thai users for both daily driving and all-terrain exploration. With their iconic, rugged "boxy" design and robust off-road capabilities, they redefine what an electric SUV can achieve. Whether navigating the urban streets of Bangkok or venturing into the jungles of Chiang Mai, the JAECOO 6T EV delivers confident performance through its well-balanced chassis tuning and responsive electric powertrain, ensuring stable, reliable mobility across diverse terrains.

Petal Maps: Navigation for All-Terrain Mobility

Complementing this SUV, HMS for Car customized Petal Maps for the JAECOO 6 EV and JAECOO 6T EV. Its JAECOO Exclusive Service Area Planning indicates upcoming rest stop facilities and distances. With real-time battery visualization, multi-route planning, lane-level guidance, speed limit alerts, and clear toll displays, HMS for Car eliminates range anxiety, ensuring smooth urban and off-road adventures.

Four Solid Foundations

This smooth experience relies on HMS for Car's core capabilities:

MAP BOX: 289 million global POIs ensure precise route guidance.

Service Box: Introduces AAOS templates, Web solutions, tablet apps, and mini-games for localized content.

AI BOX: An LLM supporting 10+ languages with high accuracy. The latest TTS ensures natural communication, maintaining 80%+ recognition of complex Thai accents.

Net BOX: Provides 24/7 network services across 100+ countries.

Moving forward, HMS for Car and Chery will continue striving to provide Thai drivers with convenient all-terrain smart mobility.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services