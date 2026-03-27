Partnering to Serve the Thai Market: HMS for Car and GWM Deepen In-Car Ecosystem Collaboration
News provided byHuawei Mobile Services
27 Mar, 2026, 11:02 CST
BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's solution HMS for Car returned to the 47th BIMS for the third consecutive year. Showcasing the "Global One-Stop Smart Cockpit Service Solution," it utilized an interactive display vehicle to demonstrate a convenient "seamless charging closed-loop" with regional eMobility interoperability provider Voltality. Navigating to a charging station via Petal Maps connected through Voltality's network allows users to complete scanning and payment without stepping out. An on-site MOU with Voltality marks its commitment to a "Vehicle-Network-Charger-Payment" network, providing a secure foundation for global brand expansion.
GWM's Global Matrix: The Family Choice for Spacious Comfort and Multi-Powertrain Efficiency
In the Thai market, Great Wall Motor (GWM) has gained the recognition of numerous family users with its sincere multi-powertrain vehicle matrix. Whether it is the Plug-in Hybrid model WEY G9, highlighting large space and long-distance comfort; the ORA 5, integrating into the city with its retro exterior and versatile EV and HEV options; or the HAVAL 6, balancing daily family use with multi-road practicality, GWM combines a spacious cabin with an efficient power system, meeting Thai consumers' daily needs for high-quality mobility.
Petal Maps: Guidance for All-Scenario Refueling
Complementing this multi-powertrain matrix, HMS for Car customized Petal Maps for GWM. A lightweight visual design reduces long-drive fatigue. It provides exclusive planning: convenient EV charger navigation for ORA 5's variants, and a seamless gas and electric routing plan for the Plug-in Hybrid WEY G9 and HAVAL 6. Coupled with precise lane-level guidance and clear toll displays, Petal Maps assists owners in calmly planning costs and avoiding congestion.
Four Solid Foundations
This thoughtful navigation relies on HMS for Car's core capabilities:
- MAP BOX: 289 million global POIs ensure precise route guidance.
- Service Box: Introduces AAOS templates, Web solutions, tablet apps, and mini-games for localized content.
- AI BOX: An LLM supporting 10+ languages with high accuracy. The latest TTS ensures natural communication, maintaining 80%+ recognition of complex Thai accents.
- Net BOX: Provides 24/7 network services across 100+ countries.
Focusing on family mobility convenience, HMS for Car and GWM will continuously address the local market's practical needs to bring Thai drivers reliable smart mobility services.
SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services
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