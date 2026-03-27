Huawei's Solution HMS for Car and AVATR Advance Ecosystem Cooperation to Refine the Smart Navigation Experience for Premium Mobility in Thailand

BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's solution HMS for Car returned to the 47th BIMS for the third consecutive year. Showcasing the "Global One-Stop Smart Cockpit Service Solution," it utilized an interactive display vehicle to demonstrate a "seamless charging closed-loop" with regional eMobility interoperability provider Voltality. Navigating to a charging station via Petal Maps connected through Voltality's network allows users to complete scanning and payment without stepping out. An on-site MOU with Voltality marks its commitment to a "Vehicle-Network-Charger-Payment" network, ensuring privacy-compliant overseas expansion.

AVATR: The Combination of Avant-Garde Design and Luxury Craftsmanship

In Thailand's new energy vehicle market, AVATR has garnered widespread attention with its avant-garde exterior design. Created at the AVATR Global Design Center in Germany, its smooth body lines and futuristic front fascia are not only visually distinctive but also consider aerodynamic performance. Inside the cabin, AVATR combines a wraparound interior design with exquisite materials and a delicate, high-quality finish, meeting the daily demands of Thai users for premium, comfortable, and smart mobility.

Petal Maps: Navigation for Premium Mobility

Matching AVATR's premium positioning, HMS for Car provides customized Petal Maps smart driving. Real-time battery and reachable range visualizations allow drivers to be fully aware of their endurance. Combined with multi-route planning, lane-level guidance, and clear toll displays, drivers can calmly handle urban roads, making journeys transparent and efficient.

Four Solid Foundations

MAP BOX: 289 million global POIs ensure precise route guidance.

Service Box: Introduces AAOS templates, Web solutions, tablet apps, and mini-games for localized content.

AI BOX: An LLM supporting 10+ languages with high accuracy. The latest TTS ensures natural communication, maintaining 80%+ recognition of complex Thai accents.

Net BOX: Provides 24/7 network services across 100+ countries.

The cooperation between HMS for Car and AVATR aims to provide Thai users with a natural in-car experience, jointly refining services for premium smart mobility.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services