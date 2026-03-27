Huawei's Solution HMS for Car Exhibits at BIMS for the Third Consecutive Year, Partnering with Three Automakers to Jointly Optimize Thailand's Smart Mobility Experience

BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's solution HMS for Car returned to the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) for the third consecutive year. Showcasing its "Global One-Stop Smart Cockpit Service Solution," HMS for Car provides reliable cockpit ecosystems and smart navigation for automakers' overseas development, built on full-chain privacy compliance.

On-Site Experience: Advancing Local Services

Utilizing an interactive display vehicle and collaborating with regional eMobility interoperability provider Voltality, HMS for Car demonstrated a "seamless charging closed-loop." When users navigate to a charging station via Petal Maps connected through Voltality's network, they can scan the in-car QR code to complete payment without stepping out. Alongside the Innovation Zone's fluent AI voice interactions, HMS for Car signed an MoU with Voltality to build a localized "Vehicle-Network-Charger-Payment" network.

Serving Three Major Automaker Matrices:

HMS for Car provides targeted Petal Maps services based on partner needs:

Chery OMODA | JAECOO (6/6T): For this SUV with rugged off-road capabilities, HMS for Car provides an exclusive upcoming service area planning function, accurately indicating the distance to rest stops. Coupled with battery visualization and lane-level guidance, it provides owners with transparent and reassuring driving instructions in both urban and off-road conditions.

Great Wall Motor (WEY G9, ORA 5, HAVAL 6): For GWM's new energy family vehicle matrix, the system adopts a lightweight visual design to reduce long-distance driving fatigue. For PHEV models (like WEY G9 and HAVAL 6), it tailors a seamless gas and electric refueling plan; for pure electric models (ORA 5), it offers convenient urban charger navigation, comprehensively serving the daily mobility of Thai families.

Changan AVATR: To match AVATR's avant-garde design and premium quality, the system displays accurate reachable range in real time. Combined with multi-route planning, transparent toll displays, and smart charging point alerts, it assists drivers in calmly handling urban congestion and enjoying comfortable premium travel.

Four Solid Foundations These experiences rely on HMS for Car's core capabilities:

MAP BOX: 289 million global POIs ensure precise route guidance.

Service Box: Introduces AAOS templates, Web solutions, tablet apps, and mini-games for localized content.

AI BOX: An LLM supporting 10+ languages with high accuracy. The latest TTS ensures natural communication, maintaining 80%+ recognition of complex Thai accents.

Net BOX: Provides 24/7 network services across 100+ countries.

Moving forward, HMS for Car will work hand-in-hand with major automakers to provide Thai drivers with thoughtful smart mobility services.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services