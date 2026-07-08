Humanforce launches AI-powered workforce intelligence and learning tools to help frontline employers reduce compliance risk and administrative burden

SYDNEY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As labour shortages, workforce turnover and compliance pressures continue to challenge frontline employers, Humanforce has developed two new solutions designed to help organisations identify workforce risks earlier and automate one of HR's most time-consuming administrative tasks.

Frontline healthcare worker

Humanforce today announced the launch of Humanforce HR Analytics and Humanforce Learning, expanding its workforce management platform with AI-native tools built to analyse, interpret and act on workforce data, providing greater visibility into workforce trends, automating compliance training and help HR teams make more informed people decisions.

For many frontline organisations, workforce data remains fragmented across multiple systems, while mandatory training still relies on manual assignment, follow-up and record-keeping. At the same time, HR teams are being asked to manage growing compliance obligations, skills shortages and employee retention challenges with limited resources.

According to research from SHRM, more than 70 per cent of jobs globally are frontline or deskless, yet these workers have historically been underserved by traditional HR technology. The organisation also reports that 86 per cent of HR managers view training as critical to employee retention, despite compliance training remaining one of the most labour-intensive and manually managed processes for many employers.

"Frontline organisations are under pressure to do more than fill shifts," said Clayton Pyne, CEO, Humanforce. "They need to understand where people risks are emerging, keep teams compliant, and make development part of everyday workforce operations. HR Analytics and Humanforce Learning give HR leaders and managers clearer visibility and more automated action, so they can spend less time chasing data and more time making confident people decisions."

Humanforce HR Analytics: Workforce insight built for frontline HR teams

For many frontline HR teams, workforce reporting is a backward-looking exercise, requiring data to be extracted from multiple systems before it can be analysed and acted upon.

Humanforce HR Analytics is built with AI at its core, continuously analysing workforce data to surface trends, detect anomalies and flag emerging risks before they require escalation.

HR leaders can ask questions of their workforce data in natural language and receive instant, AI-generated answers, while custom dashboards, automated reporting and threshold-based alerts ensure critical workforce information remains visible and actionable.

"HR leaders shouldn't have to wait until a monthly report lands on their desk to identify emerging workforce issues," said Pyne. "Because AI is doing the analysis continuously, not periodically, organisations have more opportunity to address risks around compliance, retention, workforce planning and employee engagement before they become larger operational challenges."

Humanforce Learning: Automating compliance training and workforce development

Alongside HR Analytics, Humanforce Learning aims to remove the manual administration traditionally associated with compliance and workforce training.

Integrated directly with Humanforce HR data, the platform automatically assigns learning when workforce changes occur, from induction for new employees, to role changes, internal transfers and compliance renewal requirements, ensuring every employee is roster-ready with the qualifications and training their role demands. Training completion records are automatically linked to employee profiles, creating a clear audit trail while giving managers visibility into training status, upcoming requirements and overdue learning activities.

"Training and compliance shouldn't rely on someone remembering to manually assign courses every time an employee changes roles or joins the business," said Pyne. "When learning is connected directly to workforce events, organisations can reduce administrative overhead while improving confidence that every employee is qualified, compliant and ready to work."

A more connected view of workforce readiness

Training and compliance data generated through Humanforce Learning is surfaced within Humanforce HR Analytics alongside broader workforce metrics, providing HR leaders with a more connected view of workforce capability, readiness and compliance status.

Together, HR Analytics and Humanforce Learning reflect Humanforce's ongoing investment in the Humanforce platform, built around how shift-based work actually operates. By bringing workforce insight and learning automation closer to core HR workflows, Humanforce is helping frontline employers reduce manual administration, improve compliance visibility and respond to workforce challenges more proactively.

Humanforce HR Analytics and Humanforce Learning are available now. For more information, visit humanforce.com.

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About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, all-in-one WFM, HR, Talent, Benefits and Payroll - without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https://humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce