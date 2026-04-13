Humanforce Launches Humanforce Connect, the First Operating System for Frontline and Flexible Work

SYDNEY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, today announced the launch of Humanforce Connect, the first frontline and flexible workforce management operating system.

Clayton Pyne, CEO, Humanforce

Humanforce Connect brings together compliant roster creation, internal workforce activation, private marketplace access, agency vendor management and contingent orchestration into a single platform. This takes frontline employers from compliant, costed demand creation through to governed labour fulfilment across both internal and external worker pools.

Humanforce already operates at the deepest operational layer of frontline work — rostering, time, attendance, compliance, cost and pay outcomes. Humanforce Connect extends that into governed access to third-party labour pools and contingent orchestration beyond the employer's own workforce. No other vendor in the frontline segment connects this full chain end-to-end.

Frontline organisations in healthcare, aged care, hospitality, stadia, retail and logistics face a structural challenge that no existing software platform has fully resolved: how to govern labour fulfilment across both internal and external worker pools. Humanforce already supports compliant roster creation and internal shift activation. The unresolved problem begins when work cannot be filled internally - to cover a last-minute call-out, a demand surge, a site-specific credential requirement, or a vacancy that needs to be covered through agencies, labour hire or other trusted external sources. In most organisations, that process still spills outside the system of record into fragmented manual workflows. The result is lost revenue, premium labour spend, compliance risk and weaker labour productivity.

"Most frontline employers do not struggle to build a roster. They struggle to govern how work gets filled once their own workforce is exhausted," explained Clayton Pyne, CEO, Humanforce. "What we are doing with Humanforce Connect is bringing that fragmented external fulfilment chain – private labour networks, agency management, labour hire and contingent orchestration – into one governed operating system. Right person, right place, right time, whether they are your employee, a casual, an agency worker, a labour hire worker, or someone already known to your organisation through a trusted marketplace.

"This is bigger than operational efficiency. Flexibility and high-quality digital work experiences should not be reserved for white-collar workers. Frontline workers deserve the same, without employers having to sacrifice compliance, confidence, cost control or labour productivity. That's what Humanforce Connect delivers."

How Humanforce Connect was Built

Humanforce Connect is delivered through the strategic acquisitions of Emprevo and ShiftMatch, two specialist technology providers that add distinct and complementary layers to Humanforce's broader strategy.

Emprevo is a leading private work marketplace platform purpose-built for frontline organisations. Its Worker Connect and Agency Connect capabilities enable organisations to build controlled labour ecosystems, which connect their own workforce, known external workers and preferred agency networks within a governed marketplace environment. Emprevo adds marketplace liquidity and worker experience infrastructure for employers managing blended frontline workforces.

ShiftMatch is a specialist relief management and contingent workforce orchestration platform that has delivered shift fill rate improvements of up to 90% for its customers. ShiftMatch's intelligent matching engine adapts to daily staffing requirements, automatically coordinating internal relief pools and external contingent workers through governed escalation workflows, agency connectivity and internal-first fulfilment logic. It adds the orchestration and vendor governance layer needed to fulfil frontline work through third-party channels without losing execution control.

Together, Emprevo and ShiftMatch complete the labour fulfilment layer of Humanforce's platform, adding marketplace liquidity and contingent orchestration to the roster creation, compliance, costing and execution capabilities customers already rely on.

"Our customers have consistently asked for two things: a structured way to manage their own labour pools and agency networks, and an intelligent engine to orchestrate fulfilment decisions in real time. Emprevo and ShiftMatch deliver exactly that," said Pyne. "Combined with Humanforce's workforce management, payroll and compliance capabilities, the result is a connected operating model that gives frontline employers faster coverage, greater cost control and complete visibility over every worker in their operation regardless of whether they are employees, casuals, agency workers, labour hire or trusted marketplace workers."

These acquisitions build on Humanforce's earlier strategic acquisition of LiveHire, which brought talent pools and candidate identity management to the platform, further deepening Humanforce's capability across the full workforce lifecycle and strengthening the worker identity layer that sits upstream of fulfilment.

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About Humanforce

Humanforce is a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions purpose-built for frontline and flexible workforces. Humanforce's employee-centred, industry-leading compliant cloud-based platform brings together Workforce Management, Talent, Payroll, HR, Benefits and AI & Analytics — helping organisations across healthcare, aged care, hospitality, retail, stadia, logistics and other frontline industries attract, manage, pay and retain their people.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has an 1,800 strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https://humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce