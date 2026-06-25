Two in Three Leaders Say Their HR Tech Is Working. Frontline Workers Disagree

SYDNEY, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research commissioned by Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, has revealed a clear perception gap inside Australian organisations that is shaping how supported people feel at work. While 66% of decision makers say they are satisfied with their current HR systems, only 44% of frontline workers agree. The findings suggest many leaders do not fully see how HR technology is experienced on the frontline, where HR processes are part of every shift rather than an occasional administration task.

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The independent study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 342 business decision makers and 328 frontline workers, alongside in-depth interviews with senior workforce and HCM leaders. Frontline workers reported feeling overburdened (32%) and unsupported (30%), while more than one in four (28%) said traditional HR systems increase their likelihood of burnout, creating a significant workforce risk.

"HR technology should make work simpler, not harder," said Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce. "Frontline work such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, aged care and childcare is dynamic, mobile and compliance intensive. When systems are built for traditional desk-based environments rather than high-pressure, shift-based operations, gaps emerge between leadership expectations and employee experience. These gaps compound over time."

That friction shows up most in the "high-frequency" processes that frontline employees rely on repeatedly. Workers reported onboarding (32%) and clocking in or out (22%) as the most challenging processes. These are fundamental tasks where small inefficiencies quickly add up across teams, sites and shifts. Many also reported limited intuitive self-service functionality (34%) and difficulty navigating systems (33%), making it harder to get answers or complete tasks independently.

Access is another clear pressure point. One third (33%) said they have limited mobile access to essential HR tools, despite the reality that most frontline roles aren't desk-based: 61% work across multiple sites and 47% work outdoors. This highlights a mismatch between how HR systems are typically designed and how frontline work actually happens.

Pyne says the results reflect rising workforce expectations as compliance obligations increase and frontline complexity grows. The research also demonstrates that HR systems are now being judged as operational tools that shape productivity, support and trust, not simply administrative systems. Organisations are increasingly seeking connected platforms that provide visibility, automation and intelligence across the employee lifecycle, because the frontline experience is where culture and retention are won or lost.

"With workforce shortages continuing, expectations rising and compliance obligations intensifying, HR systems can no longer operate as back-office utilities," Pyne said. "Organisations cannot afford to ignore the productivity and engagement impact of ineffective HR technology, which puts retention, performance and workplace culture at risk."

The research reinforces that employee experience is central to performance, with 36% of frontline workers identifying an empathetic and positive culture as the most important driver of engagement. But the data suggests culture isn't only shaped by leadership messages - it's shaped by the systems people use when they need help, clarity or support.

This is reflected again in sentiment. Dissatisfaction among frontline workers (23%) is more than double that of decision makers (9%), reinforcing the visibility gap between leadership perception and frontline reality. It also underscores why organisations can believe "the system is working" while frontline teams experience it as friction.

"Modern, intelligence-powered platforms designed specifically for frontline environments are becoming a strategic advantage," Pyne said. "They strengthen compliance, improve productivity and build trust across the organisation by removing everyday friction."

Unlike traditional HR systems designed for desk-based environments, Humanforce is built around the reality of frontline work. For CPOs, HR directors and talent leaders, exercising genuine influence over the frontline employee experience means owning the moments that matter away from the desk. Roster receipt, shift bidding, clock-on, break management, peer communication, recognition, payslips, and microlearning during a commute: this is the frontline employee journey, and it runs through WFM. By connecting talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, benefits and payroll within a single platform and a single app, Humanforce gives organisations the only channel that reaches frontline workers where they actually are — from hire to pay, and every shift in between.

"In today's competitive labour market, employers of choice are defined by the systems they invest in," Pyne concluded. "Secure, mobile-first and employee-centric HR technology is essential to support frontline teams, unlock productivity and build lasting retention."

About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, all-in-one WFM, HR, Talent, Benefits and Payroll - without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https://humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce