Humanforce Launches Behaviour-Driven Recognition for Frontline Workforces

SYDNEY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, today announced the launch of Rewards & Recognition, new capabilities within Humanforce Benefits that use workforce data and event-triggered automation to recognise and reward frontline employees for everyday behaviours that drive operational performance.

Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce

Frontline industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, childcare, aged care and logistics, face persistent challenges including high turnover, inconsistent compliance behaviours and disengagement in shift-based work environments. While the average employee turnover across Australian organisations sits at around 16 percent, frontline sectors like retail and hospitality often experience turnover rates exceeding 40 percent.

"Frontline organisations are under constant pressure to improve engagement, retention and compliance without increasing operational complexity," said Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce. "Recognition tied to everyday operational behaviours allows organisations to reinforce the actions that matter most. Too often, recognition programs sit outside the systems where frontline work actually happens. When actions such as attendance, task completion and teamwork are recognised in the moment, positive habits start to scale across the workforce."

Unlike traditional recognition platforms designed for office-based employees and operating separately from workforce systems, Rewards & Recognition is embedded directly within the Humanforce platform and connected to workforce management and HR data, eliminating the need for additional tools or manual administration.

Built into the Humanforce Thrive employee app, Rewards & Recognition uses workforce data from across the Humanforce suite to automatically recognise every day operational behaviours in real time, including onboarding completion, on-time attendance and compliance tasks. Event-triggered automation allows organisations to reward these behaviours as they occur, without adding administrative burden for HR or operations teams. In addition, employees and managers can recognise great work through peer-to-peer recognition.

Employees can instantly redeem points for digital gift cards, while birthdays, work anniversaries and other key milestones are also recognised automatically within the platform.

"Traditional recognition programs usually sit outside the flow of daily work, which means they often fail in frontline environments," Pyne said. "By connecting recognition directly to operational data and automating rewards based on workforce events, organisations can reinforce the behaviours that drive engagement, performance and compliance."

Employee recognition is widely acknowledged as a powerful driver of engagement and retention. Gallup research shows employees who do not feel adequately recognised at work are twice as likely to leave their organisation within the next year.

"In fast-moving frontline environments, culture is built through the small daily moments, not annual reviews or a one-off instance," Pyne added. "When recognition is tied to everyday operational behaviours, organisations can turn compliance into culture."

Rewards & Recognition further expands Humanforce's unified, AI-enabled HCM platform for frontline and flexible workforces, linking workforce data, automation and employee experience tools within the broader platform.

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About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, all-in-one WFM, HR, Talent, Benefits and Payroll - without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu, Alfred Health, Hostplus and more: https://humanforce.com

SOURCE Humanforce