NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, the iconic surf and lifestyle brand, announces an exciting new collaboration with legendary drummer and producer Travis Barker. Known for his headline-grabbing performances and his unmistakable influence on music and pop culture, Barker's collaboration with Hurley marks a new chapter in the brand's celebration of creativity, the voice of sub-cultures and connection to the youth movement.

Hurley Announces First Global Brand Ambassador and Collaboration with Travis Barker: A Fusion of Music, Culture, and Style

Hurley and Barker's relationship dates back to the late 90'S when blink-182, the multi-platinum pop-punk band that redefined the music landscape, was first taking over the music scene. During the height of blink-182's rise, the band members were often seen wearing Hurley tees everywhere. The band quickly became synonymous with a new wave of pop-punk that dominated the airwaves and music festivals around the world; capturing the spirit of rebellion and freedom — values that Hurley has embodied since its inception in 1999. With Barker's explosive drumming at the core of their sound, he and the band, became a cultural phenomenon.

More than just a partnership; this collaboration between Barker and Hurley is a reunion rooted in shared history and values. Both Hurley and Barker are known for disrupting the status quo and pushing creative boundaries, making this collaboration a natural fit. The capsule collection is inspired by Barker's bold and unmistakable style, as well as the undeniable connection between music, art, and surf culture that defines Hurley.

"I'm stoked to partner with Hurley again," said Barker, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential and recognizable drummers in the world. "We've come full circle. Hurley was there when blink-182 was just starting to dominate, and now, decades later, we get to collaborate in a way that reflects both of our evolutions."

Hurley continues to thrive as the leader in the surf, skate and lifestyle market. Hurley, a brand known for its innovative designs and premium quality lifestyle products, continues to be inspired by the passionate communities across surf, skate, art and music that empower self-expression. For 2025 and beyond, Hurley will continue to introduce limited edition capsules and collaborations with a dynamic range of remarkable talent and brand partners to create a platform for those groundbreakers and game changers across communities.

Joey Gabbay, CEO at Bluster Alliance, Hurley's parent company, shares Barker's sentiment, adding, "to partner with someone like Travis Barker who has done so much for music and culture is massive — but to have the synergy behind it as well, with Travis, truly embodies who we are as a brand and makes it even more special."

For Spring 2025, the Hurley x Travis Barker collaboration will feature exclusive apparel and accessories featuring archival art, and custom graphics that reflect Barker's iconic style and knack for rebellion. The collection will be available for purchase at select retailers and online at Hurley.com – more details on the collection will be shared closer to launch.

ABOUT HURLEY

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

ABOUT TRAVIS BARKER

Travis Barker is an American musician and producer who has sold millions of records with his bands blink-182, Transplants, +44, and as a solo artist. Known to be one of the greatest drummers of all time, Barker has established himself as a uniquely versatile drummer, producer, and collaborator across multiple music genres including hip-hop, alternative rock, pop, Latin, dance, and country.

As a producer, he has produced number one albums for Machine Gun Kelly and most recently blink-182s album One More Time, released in Fall 2023 through Columbia Records. He also just completed a blink-182 Global World Tour which kicked off headlining Coachella Music Festival 2023 in North America and wrapped in the fall of 2024. His most current producing endeavor saw him back with Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll for the chart-topping Lonely Road.

Aside from drumming and producing, his first memoir through Harper Collins titled "Can I Say" was a critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller. He has a reputable collection of other business ventures, equity partnerships and brand collaborations that include his record label DTA, along with his clothing and lifestyle brands, Famous Stars and Straps and DTA clothing. He is the founder of Barker Wellness and a partner in acclaimed vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen. He has collaborated with brands such as DC, Zildjian Cymbals, Buster & Punch, Liquid Death, Violife and Peloton to name a few.

2024 has been an expansive year for Travis as he completed more music for blink-182, toured the world, and broadened his wellness brand with the launch of his 5K Run Travis Run while continuing to expand his diverse list of collaborations.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets, a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many points of distribution with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. With global retail sales over $9 billion, brands within the portfolio include Off-White, Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

