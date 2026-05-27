ICF8｜XCMG Excavator Showcase: A Shared Path Toward a Greener Future

XUZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG hosted its 8th International Customer Festival on May 19. Partners from around the world gathered at the company's smart manufacturing campus for an up-close look at its latest developments.

The event marked a new chapter for XCMG in driving the conversation on sustainable equipment, customer value, and the future of construction machinery.

XCMG Excavator Showcase: A Shared Path Toward a Greener Future

Intelligent Manufacturing in Action: Building Trust Through Quality

The first stop for overseas guests was the XCMG I-Center, where the company showcased its product roadmap, manufacturing capabilities, and digital technologies. Interactive displays, including a glasses-free 3D screen and a simulated cab, gave visitors a first-hand look at how XCMG is integrating intelligent manufacturing, digital systems, and lower-carbon production into its operations, supported by a global service network and localized customer support.

As they entered the XCMG Excavator Pioneering Smart Factory, visitors saw a world-class manufacturing operation in action, marked by agile production, precision quality control, efficient logistics, lean operations, data-driven processes, and low-carbon production methods. Above all, they witnessed how XCMG's excavators are built.

By combining intelligent manufacturing with data-driven precision, XCMG aims to make high-quality excavator production more efficient, consistent, and responsive to customer needs worldwide.

Green Solutions: Lower-Emission Excavators for a Changing Industry

During the event, XCMG presented its full lineup of electric excavators, covering models from the 1-tonne to 90-tonne classes. The range includes pure electric, hybrid, and plug-in electric machines, reflecting the company's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and support the industry's transition toward lower-emission operations through continued product development.

Among the machines on display were the zero-emission XE215EV for urban jobsites, the plug-in XE215EP designed for long-duration, fixed-site operations with lower energy consumption, and the hybrid flagship XE750GK HEV developed for heavy-duty mining applications with a reduced environmental footprint.

The interactive experience area drew constant crowds, with visitors exploring the machines through interactive games and hands-on test-drive sessions. One European customer commented after driving the XE215EV: "The handling is good. It is quiet and has zero emissions. It is a good fit for green infrastructure projects in Northern Europe."

Shared Growth: Shaping the Future with Global Partners

In a speech, Song Zhike, Vice President of XCMG Machinery, General Manager of the Excavator Division, and Party Committee Secretary, outlined the company's "1+2+2" strategy: excavators as the core business, with special-purpose excavators and forestry machinery as two supporting business segments, backed by high-end attachments and track chassis systems. He said the company aims to expand product capabilities and application scenarios through continued technological innovation.

XCMG Excavator continues to offer region- and application-tailored solutions to meet diverse customer requirements, providing timely, professional, and efficient support and equipment solutions to customers worldwide.

At the event, hundreds of medium- and large-size excavators and forestry excavators were delivered to overseas customers. The shipments reflect XCMG Excavator's commitment to developing solutions tailored to a wide range of global jobsite applications and collaborating with partners across multiple construction and industrial sectors.

Moving forward, XCMG Excavator will continue to work closely with global partners to support the development of greener, more intelligent equipment solutions for the construction industry.

SOURCE XCMG