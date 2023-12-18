IDS Medical Systems Philippines, Inc.'s Corporate Excellence has been Acknowledged at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dazzling celebration of regional excellence, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition took center stage to honor outstanding businesses and visionary leaders who have played a pivotal role in propelling their enterprises to new heights on the global stage in the post-pandemic era. The prestigious event, held in Singapore, marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

IDS Medical Systems Philippines, Inc. (idsMED Philippines), a member of the IDS Medical Systems Group (idsMED Group), is among the award recipients under the Corporate Excellence category in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry. The idsMED Group is a leading integrated medical distribution and supply chain solutions company in ASEAN. It has a comprehensive distribution and value-added service network across Asia with access to over 10,000 healthcare institutions, including government and private hospitals, day surgery centers, specialist and primary care clinics, laboratories, and nursing homes. idsMED Group represents over 200 global medical brands in equipment and medical consumables, with a focus on many specialty segments including Intensive Care, Infection Control, Surgical Workplace, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Support Systems, Cardiovascular, O&G, and Peri-natal.

With the brand promise of "We Care with a HEART (Happy, Engaging, Approachable, Reliable, Trustworthy) because your life matters", the idsMED Group earns its customers' trust through its products and service knowledge, with supply chain expertise, delivered simply and reliably, by its passionate and friendly people.

idsMED Philippines in particular highlights the value of giving back to the community, and thus, established a donation drive to share love and hope with the 100 pediatric patients in the Hematology Center and Child Development Center of the National Children's Hospital. Additionally, the organization partnered with the World Surgical Foundation Philippines on its 4-day surgical outreach through the donation of various medical consumables including its in-house brand InnoQ's surgical gown, and the RespoKare Anti-viral mask used by the doctors and nurses who volunteered in this program.

idsMED Philippines has been continuously expanding its local market presence and provides sales and services to nearly 500 active clients and hospitals nationwide. To date, the organization is strengthening its business operations through its 350 headcount spread throughout its head office in San Juan, its main distribution center in Rizal, alongside its 6 branches in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to ensure faster and efficient customer-centric delivery of its products and services.

idsMED Philippines shares the idsMED Group's perspective on Leadership, Talent, and Organizational Development Template instilling "Performance with a Purpose" as a baseline for all employees. This includes New Hire Immersion, BEST Culture Program, and Leadership and Succession to be further solidified through the succeeding in-depth learning plans specifically designed for each employee's corresponding function. In the span of 1 year, idsMED Philippines' continuous drive for talent development has resulted in the delivery of over 21,000 curriculum hours focusing on local and overseas training in product knowledge, technical expertise, and the enhancement of general functional skills.

Lastly, idsMED Philippines envisioned the advancements of the technological age and streamlined its operations through the digitization and digitalization of company-wide systems and processes.

In pursuit of the idsMED Group's mission, the organization is unified in the execution of its 3-year strategic plan corresponding to its 4 transformational buckets. The successful implementation of the strategic plan paves the way towards making idsMED into a top-of-the-mind brand, growing its business with innovative products and services, excelling in its operations through the use of intelligence and data analytics, and backed up by employees with passion and vigor.

Following the direction of its parent company, idsMED Philippines aims to be the best company to work for in the medical distribution industry.

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards organized by Enterprise Asia is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia