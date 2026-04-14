SMRT Advances AI-Enabled Rail Maintenance with Oracle

Singapore's leading public transportation provider uses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Enterprise AI and Oracle Autonomous AI Database for enhanced rail maintenance

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI World Tour Singapore -- SMRT, Singapore's leading public transportation provider, is working on a pilot project using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Enterprise AI and Oracle Autonomous AI Database to help improve rail maintenance through its intelligent data AI platform, JARVIS.

Founded in 1987, SMRT's rail network supports more than two million passenger journeys each day. To enhance safety, strengthen maintenance systems, and deliver more reliable and comfortable train rides for commuters, STRIDES Technologies – SMRT's engineering and technology innovation arm – developed JARVIS, an intelligent analytics platform that unifies data distributed across multiple standalone systems. JARVIS applies AI to areas that require timely, accurate, and continuous data analysis, leveraging machine learning through a generative AI chatbot interface. This enables maintenance teams to tap into predictive maintenance capabilities and speed up fault resolution, enhancing rail reliability and commuter safety.

"SMRT is committed to providing a safe, efficient, and high-performing railway network. We will leverage technology— including AI—to improve our safety, operations and reliability," said Ngien Hoon Ping, group chief executive officer of SMRT. "With JARVIS, we have a platform that makes intelligent use of SMRT's data, STRIDES Technologies' domain expertise and Oracle's industry-leading AI and cloud database capabilities. This aligns with our Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement while remaining human-centric and uplifting our people's skills and capabilities. We see strong potential to advance predictive maintenance, deepen engineering insights, and foster a culture of innovation within our engineering teams."

JARVIS is designed to bring AI into railway engineering by bridging advanced technology with safety-critical operations. It enhances maintenance and operational performance by unifying maintenance and operations data into a single, trusted source of truth, enabling predictive fault detection and for proactive intervention. The platform also features a natural-language interface that delivers faster, more accurate engineering insights and troubleshooting.

The Oracle AI Customer Excellence Center supported the development, testing, and validation of JARVIS by providing cloud and AI infrastructure. Built on Oracle Autonomous AI Database as its core data platform, JARVIS consolidates and analyses maintenance and condition monitoring data across the rail network, including train performance, sensor readings, and asset lifecycle information. In addition, OCI Enterprise AI and vector search capabilities within Oracle Autonomous AI Database enables SMRT to use leading large language models to power AI-driven insights and conversational interfaces, helping operations teams respond faster and make better informed decisions.

"Rail operators depend on timely, accurate data to keep services running safely, reliably, and on schedule for millions of commuters each day," said Chin Ying Loong, senior vice president and regional managing director, ASEAN & SAGE, Oracle. "Running on OCI, JARVIS demonstrates how Oracle can help bring AI to where enterprise data resides to improve efficiency and operational responsiveness. Supported by the Oracle AI Customer Excellence Center in Singapore, which provides hands-on expertise to help customers in the region prototype, validate, and scale AI use cases, the collaboration with SMRT helps create new possibilities for rail operators worldwide to deliver more consistent and dependable services for commuters."

Oracle Consulting is the implementation partner for this project.

About SMRT

SMRT Corporation Ltd (SMRT) is a leading public transport services provider in Singapore. As the nation's dominant rail operator, SMRT manages and operates the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, and Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit. These services are complemented by its bus, taxi, and private hire vehicle operations. Through Kaizen, SMRT enhances lifestyles by creating vibrant transit destinations for commuters and the communities it serves.

In addition, SMRT collaborates with Malaysia's Prasarana to design, build, and subsequently operate, and maintain the RTS Link, which will enhance cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Johor.

SMRT's core values are encapsulated in the acronym R.I.S.E, which stands for Respect, Integrity, Safety, Service, and Excellence. SMRT is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and commuter-centric transport services.

About STRIDES Technologies

STRIDES Technologies (ST) is a business arm that was established to lead the transformation of modern railway systems, leveraging SMRT's decades of expertise in engineering, operations, maintenance, and asset management. By integrating this expertise with advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, ST delivers impactful outcomes for the railway industry. As the Group's engineering hub for technology innovation and application, ST leads initiatives to reimagine maintenance practices, enhance workforce capabilities, and implement intelligent systems that ensure a safer, more efficient, and high-performing railway. This approach strengthens the resilience of SMRT Trains, accelerates innovation, and establishes critical rail expertise within Singapore to benefit the wider rail industry. ST is the incubator for Depot 4.0. Beyond Singapore, ST collaborates with operators and OEMs to scale next generation rail solutions globally.

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SOURCE Oracle