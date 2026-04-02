Oracle Helps Drive Malaysia's Digital Innovation Ambition by Training 300,000 Students and Professionals in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Emerging Technologies

Oracle collaborates with MyDIGITAL Corporation to help advance Malaysia's Digital Economy Blueprint and National 4IR Policy by equipping local talents with in-demand digital skills, strengthening the IT talent pipeline, and fostering a value-based, innovation-led economy.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and MyDIGITAL Corporation, a monitoring agency under the Ministry of Digital overseeing the implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and the National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Policy, today announced a collaboration to deliver skills training to 300,000 students and professionals across Malaysia, aiming to boost employability and support career growth by 2029.

(L-R) Chin Ying Loong, SVP and regional managing director, Oracle, ASEAN & SAGE, Ir. Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, VP, Digital Adoption⁠, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Royce Teoh, managing director, Oracle, Malaysia, YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Malaysia, YB Tuan Ma Sivanesan, deputy secretary general, Ministry of Digital, Malaysia, Chris Chelliah, SVP, Technology, Oracle, Japan & Asia Pacific and Adrian Marcellus, CEO, MYDIGITAL Corporation

The collaboration with MyDIGITAL Corporation gives students and professionals access to digital training and foundational certifications to prepare them for future jobs. This includes over 200 hours of learning and certifications, with full structured learning paths, delivered over three years in technologies such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Generative AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and OCI Security.

"Strong investment momentum in Malaysia's digital economy is reinforcing the country's ambition to become an AI Nation by 2030 and cementing its position as a leading digital innovation hub in Southeast Asia," said YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Malaysia. "MyDIGITAL Corporation's strategic skills development initiative with Oracle, alongside the Oracle Cloud Malaysia Region, will help build a high-caliber digital workforce while accelerating innovation and supporting Malaysia's long-term digital and economic growth. We continue to encourage greater provision of lifelong learning opportunities from both the public and private sectors to meet the rising demand for AI talent and strengthen Malaysia's competitiveness in the global digital economy."

The program will be delivered for free as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn, Oracle's comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University, used by millions of technology trainees around the world. It provides foundational cloud training, advancing to professional certifications and additional learning tailored to skill level and goals. Learners can earn badges alongside professional certifications, showcasing readiness for specialized roles and helping employers identify qualified candidates. This complements the existing free digital awareness and literacy modules available in Rakyat Digital that is powered by MyDIGITAL Corporation. To provide a seamless user experience, Oracle MyLearn will be integrated into Rakyat Digital by June 2026.

"By unifying every layer of the AI stack, Oracle helps organizations across industries harness AI innovations, transform operations, and build critical digital skills," said Royce Teoh, managing director, Oracle Malaysia. "As Malaysia aims to become a regional AI Nation by 2030, the Oracle Cloud Malaysia Region and our collaboration with MyDIGITAL Corporation can strengthen the local digital talent pipeline, foster a vibrant digital ecosystem, and advance the nation's AI ambitions."

Oracle University provides access to some of the world's leading technology experts and practitioners to support cloud technology training and certification all over the world. More than 20 million hours of Oracle University learning content have been viewed globally, and the program has trained over three million Oracle-certified professionals worldwide with participants from Malaysia.

About MyDIGITAL Corporation

MyDIGITAL Corporation is a monitoring agency and operates as a Strategic Change Management Office under the Ministry of Digital, overseeing the implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and the National 4IR Policy. It serves as the secretariat to the National Digital Economy and 4IR Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, and hosts the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. MyDIGITAL Corporation is a dynamic platform aimed at accelerating the digital transformation and adoption of 4IR technologies and fostering innovation.

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