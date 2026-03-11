IIJ Expands Safous Security Assessment with New Internal Vulnerability Assessment Service

TOKYO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (TSE Prime: 3774), one of Japan's leading providers of Internet access and comprehensive network solutions, today announced the launch of its Internal Vulnerability Assessment service as part of its security risk visibility solution, "Safous Security Assessment." The new service enables organizations to assess vulnerabilities in IT assets across internal networks at branch offices and distributed locations, providing visibility into security risks.

Safous Security Assessment, launched in December 2022, provides an attack surface assessment capability that evaluates risks across Internet-facing assets and the broader attack surface. This capability leverages attack surface monitoring and threat intelligence from the U.S.-based cybersecurity company SecurityScorecard. With the addition of the Internal Vulnerability Assessment service, Safous Security Assessment can now provide visibility into both Internet‑facing risks and vulnerabilities within internal network environments. Together, these capabilities provide comprehensive visibility into security risks across both Internet-facing assets and internal environments, enabling more effective risk prioritization and security governance.

In response to the growing threat of supply chain attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in affiliated and partner organizations, organizations operating across multiple countries are strengthening security measures. Since its launch, the Attack Surface Assessment capability within Safous Security Assessment has been adopted by organizations across multiple industries.

However, there has been an increase in demand to identify risks across Internet-facing assets and the broader IT environment, including internal networks. Typical challenges at branch offices and distributed locations include a shortage of IT specialists and limited visibility for headquarters teams into the local IT environment. As branch offices often operate with smaller IT budgets than headquarters, there is a growing demand for low-cost, quickly deployable services that do not require on-site travel.

To address these challenges, IIJ developed a package solution that provides continuous visibility into security risks across branch offices, based on industry-standard benchmarks.

Key capabilities of the service include:

Visibility into security risks at branch offices

Since the solution can remotely assess vulnerabilities in IT assets within internal networks at branch offices, it helps organizations strengthen security governance. This enables organizations to identify risks that are difficult to detect from headquarters, allowing appropriate remediation actions to be implemented. When combined with the External Attack Surface Assessment capability in Safous Security Assessment, it can provide visibility into the organization's security posture across the entire environment.

Support for security improvement initiatives

The solution includes vulnerability assessment reports covering IT assets across the organization. These reports list relevant vulnerabilities and risks by urgency, helping organizations prioritize remediation. In addition, as part of the optional security analyst consultation sessions, IIJ Group security engineers will provide detailed explanations of the reports. Since consultations are available in both Japanese and English, they can be provided to local staff as well as to headquarters IT teams.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022.

For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5205-6310 Email: [email protected]

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/

*All company, product, and service names used in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Internet Initiative Japan Inc.