Iinnofashion Leads Beauty Trends with Bubble-Type Toner Mask, Accelerating Its Rise as a Global Brand

News provided by

Iinnofashion

04 Dec, 2025, 08:00 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iinnofashion is presenting a new K-beauty trend powered by its distinctive technological expertise.

The recently launched "All-in-One Toner Mask Bubble Booster" stands out from conventional liquid toners with its innovative bubble formulation that delivers the effects of toner, mask, brightening, and soothing—all in a single use. Enriched with CICA extract, known for its exceptional calming properties, the product provides deep nourishment while functioning as a convenient yet highly effective mask pack for modern consumers seeking simplicity and results.

Iinnofashion is also pursuing a collaboration with Japan's fashion brand ANAP, through which it plans to introduce a new lifestyle product lineup that merges fashion and beauty. In addition, the company is preparing to open a shop-in-shop store at Jeju's Dongmun Market in November, expanding its offline sales channels targeting Chinese tourists.

A representative from Iinnofashion stated, "While bubble-type toner products are becoming more common, the 'Bubble Booster' distinguishes itself through its all-in-one concept and CICA-based soothing formula. We aim to establish ourselves as a brand that delivers the proven effectiveness and true value of K-beauty to global consumers."

SOURCE Iinnofashion

